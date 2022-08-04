New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The President of the United States has the highest security protection apparatus in the world. During the 46 presidencies, 4 presidents were assassinated while in office.

Both successful and unsuccessful presidential assassinations are generally politically motivated; However, some murderers are mentally ill or act without motive. Almost every presidential assassin was caught and executed or imprisoned after their attempt.

Who were the four assassinated presidents?

Abraham Lincoln

On April 20, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln became the first US president to be assassinated in the nation’s history. Lincoln was shot in the back of the head by John Wilkes Booth while watching Ford’s Theater in Washington, DC a few days after the end of the Civil War.

After the shooting, Lincoln was rushed to medics at a nearby residence, where he remained in a coma for eight hours before dying the next morning.

Booth was a Confederate sympathizer with Lincoln’s intention to enfranchise black Americans and abolish slavery, as well as the South’s surrender to the Union. Two weeks after Lincoln’s assassination, Booth was cornered by Union troops on a Virginia farm, where he was shot and killed.

James Garfield

Less than four months after taking office, President James Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau on July 2, 1881, at a railroad station in Washington, DC. Garfield was shot twice, once from behind and another bullet entered him from behind. Three months later, after an improper medical examination, Garfield died on September 19, 1881, of injuries sustained during the assassination attempt.

His murderer, Gitou, was discovered and sentenced to death by hanging. The trial revealed that he was mentally ill and wanted to kill the president for not appointing him ambassador to France.

William McKinley

On September 6, 1901, President William McKinley was shot twice by police anarchist Leon Czolgos while attending a concert in Buffalo, New York. The first bullet did no injury, but the second shot entered his stomach. McKinley died eight days later on September 14, 1901, of gangrene that had formed around his wound.

Czolgosz was caught at the shooting and taken into custody. Weeks later he was convicted and sentenced to death by electric chair.

John F. Kennedy

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963, while riding in his presidential motorcade with his wife, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife, Nellie. Former Marine Lee Harvey Oswald opened fire on Kennedy’s vehicle from the sixth floor of the Kennedy Building, striking the president in the back and head.

Kennedy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after the assassination. Oswald was captured and arrested for murder but was murdered on November 24, 1963 by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby. A clear motive for the Kennedy assassination or Oswald’s assassination has never been established.