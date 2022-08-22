History Channel survival series returns to Labrador for a colder challenge

History Channel series One returned for the second time to Labrador.

Season 9 of the show, in which survivors travel to a remote location to see who can last the longest, was set in Labrador and aired earlier this summer. 78 days later, Juan Pablo Quiñones won the $500,000 prize.

Now the show is back with an eight-week spin-off. One: Frozen, in which six former contestants return for another chance to win $500,000. But there’s a twist to this series, according to executive producer Ryan Pender: contestants only have to last 50 days, and anyone who lasts gets to split the money.

Pender said the six participants were stranded along the coast near the Big River last fall, before the cold set in. It was a natural choice, he said, as the show had already filmed in the area.

“We never had an experience on the East Coast over the ocean. We wanted to, you know, send some of the best people we know in there and give them another try,” Pender said. “There are fish and shellfish here and, you know, the prospect of seeing a polar bear or inviting one to camp. It was all right there.”

But zoologist Susan Crockford, writing on her blog The Science of Polar Bears, says that despite the show’s marketing suggesting that survivors might encounter a polar bear, time has made it virtually impossible.

Bears travel south over pack ice to feed on harp seals off the southern coast of Labrador and northern Newfoundland. she wrotebut when the filming of the show ended, at the end of December, Labrador had no pack ice yet.

“Therefore, no possible threat from a polar bear as long as there were survivors,” she wrote, “unless a very determined bear has traveled the entire coastline and meager fast ice all the way from Hudson Strait, which may be technically possible, but extremely unlikely.” “. .”

Tanya Russell took this shot of a polar bear walking about 10 kilometers from Lodge Bay, Labrador, in March. (Presented by Tanya Russell)

While some may tremble at the thought, trappers in the area have been doing similar jobs for decades, and that’s what the show took into account when choosing the location, Pender said.

“The prospect of trapping animals was very, very intriguing to both of us, and I think the cast was too, because, you know, theoretically, it’s all there,” Pender said.

Survivors Greg Ovens, Vonia Thiebaud, Callie Russell, Mark D’Ambrosio, Amos Rodriguez and Michelle Finn are competing for their share of the prize.

Pender said that this time around, people will get to know the members on a deeper level. He said the show is about what happened after their initial experience, how they adapted and what they learned.

“There are never any villains in this show. It’s just that everyone, you know, is worth their salt,” Pender said. “And I think because of that, you know, we can just kick back the doors and get a great idea of ​​who these people are.”

The show airs Thursdays at 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm on the History Channel.

The executive producer says that this time around, people will get to know the members on a deeper level. (History channel)

