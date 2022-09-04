Historians advise the President. Problem? All scientists were white.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Hanna Beyer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

When President Biden spoke on September 1 to tell the nation that democracy was in danger, his warnings echoed those of many who paid attention. Especially those who study the past.

Less than a month later, the President met with a group of specially selected historians who told him that democracy was tottering, hanging by a thread.

After Washington Post reported a meeting of historians, it didn’t take long for some to raise questions not about the fact that democracy is in danger, but about the monochrome composition of those who spread the message.

It appears that the Biden administration only brought in white experts to advise the president—four historians and one journalist: Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, University of Virginia historian Allida Black, presidential historians Michael Beschloss, and John Meacham, who also occasionally writes Biden speeches. and Atlantic journalist and staff writer Ann Applebaum.

But it wasn’t just the lack of diversity in this group, it was what that lack of diversity seemed to lead to.

“They compared the threat facing America to the pre-Civil War era and to pro-fascist movements prior to World War II,” the Post’s subtitle reads.

These comparisons miss important parts of US history that resonate today, says Kenneth Mack, professor of law and history at Harvard.

“We don’t really need to look outside the United States, and we don’t really need to look back to the Civil War to think about things like voter suppression and demagoguery and fascist tactics,” he says.

“We have the death of democracy right here in the United States,” Mack says. “African Americans have experienced it for themselves.” He especially talks about the overthrow of Reconstruction and everything that followed, up to and including the Civil Rights Movement.

Jelani Cobb, New York-based writer and new dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, adds, “The formative experience of American authoritarianism is the treatment of people of African descent and people of indigenous ancestry.”

Cobb says the meeting missed the point.

If you don’t analyze how democracy died for people of color in this country, you may miss how freedom is fading away not in high-profile moments but in slow, ongoing repression.

And if you exclude the voices of scholars and writers who understand the anti-democratic, fascist order as a legacy, not an aberration, you may be missing out on how democracy used to be pulled back from the brink.

“In an all-white room,” Cobb says. “You kind of replicate the gaps in perspective that we saw that exacerbated this problem in the first place.”

This is exactly what’s happening now

Reconstruction was a bold plan to heal the wounds of slavery and build a multi-racial democracy from the ashes of civil war. Instead of recognizing equality, it was forcibly overthrown by white southerners.

“At the turn of the century, we lost everything,” says University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha.

“It all went down the drain because of a very reactionary Supreme Court, and because of state and local laws that were willing to disrupt the election and prevent people from voting.”

“Sounds familiar?” she asks.

White supremacist domestic terrorism, lynching and domination by the Ku Klux Klan, and what Sinha describes as “racist authoritarianism” were on the rise.

In many ways, she says, “that’s exactly what’s happening now.”

Both Sinha and Mack point out that the past cannot simply be grafted onto the present. But it is important to understand that racism and white supremacy have always been at the center of threats to our democracy.

“If you talk to race researchers, you get exactly that point of view,” Mack says.

Mack says he’s glad the president is meeting with scientists to discuss the lessons of history. “The group that Biden was in was a very outstanding group,” he says.

“But the real question is, are there other people who could add to this discussion and enrich it, and bring in something that the invited people didn’t bring?

Erica Lowe, White House director of African-American media, told NPR in a statement: “Since day one, President Biden has spoken regularly to a variety of stakeholders and community leaders who offer different perspectives on various issues. As a result, he has consistently taken steps to ensure that personnel and policy decisions reflect the diversity of this nation.”

Whose story is in the spotlight?

We cannot know exactly what historians told President Biden, or whether they spoke in any detail about the reconstruction and death of democracy.

But two historians appeared on television in an afterword to talk about the meeting.

Both Princeton professor Sean Wilentz and presidential historian Michael Beschloss confirmed and repeated The Post’s coverage of two key moments in American history they chose to focus on—the pre-Civil War and the 1930s and 1940s.

Beschloss spoke with Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC.. “If we were living in 1940,” he told Capehart, who, importantly, is black, “you and I would say that there is a serious danger that America will not become a democracy.”

Says “we”; America at that time was no longer a democracy for most blacks.

Beschloss continued: “There are people inside who want to make this system authoritarian.”

What he didn’t mention was that in the 1940s, many blacks were already living under authoritarian systems like Jim Crow.

Beschloss pointed to a second reason why democracy seemed dangerous then, as it does now. “Nazi Germans, Italians, Imperial Japanese — we live in a world where fascism is on the march,” he said.

But these nascent fascist movements abroad borrowed heavily from American fascist tactics, from Jim Crow and America’s mistreatment of indigenous peoples. “A global thing,” says Manisha Sinha, “but homegrown in the United States.”

Wilentz also didn’t mention race and American history when he spoke to CNN. He said that moments when democracy is under threat have something in common – a crisis of legitimacy.

“The key to all of this is that the country’s main institutions are being called out – the legitimacy of those institutions is being put in serious question,” he told CNN’s Michael Smerkonish.

“It certainly happened before the Civil War and led to secession. The uprising of the slave owners, during which they said: “Look, we do not believe in your constitution. Your constitution is wrong.”

This was the moment when white Southerners rejected and questioned the legitimacy of the federal government. But throughout American history, blacks and people of color have had a justified deep distrust of American institutions.

Whose distrust and rejection of American institutions does Wilentz place at the center of the story?

According to Jelani Cobb, Wilentz has a history of misunderstanding race and racism. He points to the infamous article called “Race Man” that Wilentz wrote in 2008. “Sean Wilentz said that Barack Obama ran the most racist campaign in modern American history,” says Cobb.

In the essay, Wilentz accused the Obama campaign of “the most outrageous deployment of racial politics since Willie Horton’s 1988 campaign and the most insidious since Ronald Reagan launched his 1980 campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi, praising states’ rights.” This announcement, made just a few miles from where 3 civil rights activists were killed by the Ku Klux Klan, was taken by Reagan as a silent nod to white supremacists.

“Here we have this crisis that is riddled with racial elements and that is the man in the room,” says Cobb. “Yes. This is problem”.

In the room where it happens

Scott Curisage, executive director of the Association for American Studies, says that in order to truly understand the past and its role in the present, we must turn to historians who study more than just those in power. According to him, the presidential historian is valuable because he reads every piece of paper written by the president. “But unless it’s connected to someone who has analyzed the labor movement, the civil rights movement, the black freedom movement, the Japanese-American movement for incarceration damages,” you won’t have the full story.

It is not enough to understand that democracy is in danger without learning from those who bore—and still bear—the weight of its loss.

“People who have studied isolation and people who have studied the struggle for civil rights and democracy for oppressed peoples understand best how fragile democracy can be,” he says. They also understand something else: “What it takes to create a movement – what a struggle, what sacrifices, what courage and determination it takes to achieve and maintain democracy.”

Because if there are enough examples of the death of democracy in our historical DNA, we also have a plan to protect and revive it. There were abolitionists who fought against the horrors of slavery in America. Then, after the failure of Reconstruction and the introduction of the brutal Jim Crow system, the long struggle for civil rights began.

“It took a lot of people, activists on the ground, who worked daily to restore democracy to those parts of the United States from which it was taken,” says historian Kenneth Mack. “And it was only reintroduced in my lifetime.”

The 1960s fight for equal rights was a grassroots movement led by blacks and people of color—people who stubbornly believed in America’s prospects when they pushed for a second attempt at restoration.

“I think it’s very important for us to remember that even as ordinary American citizens, you can really move the pendulum of history,” says historian Manisha Sinha.

The people must push, Sinha says, but those in power must act. “The only time American democracy has been protected was when the federal government responded strongly,” she says.

The Historians’ Meeting in August was not the only time President Biden hosted experts to learn from the past. Earlier this year, he met with another group that included Annette Gordon-Reid, a black scholar who studies race, law, and history at Harvard. In previous speeches, Biden compared today’s threats to voting rights for Reconstruction and post-reconstruction America.

But Jelani Cobb says she still worries that this meeting of all white historians ever took place. Especially at a time when Republican politicians are trying to understand and silence the stories of blacks and people of color in the United States.

The campaign to ban teaching about America’s racist and anti-democratic past is no coincidence, Cobb said. The same politicians who push history into the background are also pushing and pushing voter suppression laws. pulled right out of this past. “They actually turn off the lights,” says Cobb, at the moment when we most need to be able to see.

After all, history can be read like a map.

“There is a map that will help us understand the moment we are in, and at that moment we are plunged into total darkness.”