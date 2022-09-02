New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A humanitarian leader of Hispanic heritage who spent 25 years in Europe before moving to the United States eight years ago, is on a mission to help set the record straight about Americans of Latino background and showcase “their incredible contributions to this country.”

Claudia Romo Edelman, born in Mexico City, Mexico and today based in New York City, founded the We Are All Human (WAAH) Foundation, which aims to “reveal, elevate and celebrate the best in humanity,” according to the organization’s website. . “We’re all human and celebrate our differences. It’s not because of them, we’re stronger.”

Under the Hispanic Star banner, she is also launching a book series for young readers this month in September 2022 to highlight the unique contributions and achievements of Hispanic Americans.

The nonprofit records the Spanish-language national anthem to highlight Hispanic American front-line workers

“Hispanic heroes are American heroes,” Claudia Romo Edelman told Fox News Digital in an interview this week. “Hispanic values ​​are American values ​​- and Hispanic progress is American progress.”

Among those profiled are Hall of Fame baseball player Roberto Clemente, as well as Celia Cruz, born in Cuba and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; She was known as the “Queen of Salsa”. Roaring Brook Press, part of Macmillan’s Children’s Publishing Group, is publishing the biography series.

She has over 25 years of experience in leading marketing and advocacy for global organizations such as the United Nations, UNICEF, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the World Economic Forum.

She’s launched hundreds of successful campaigns and initiatives — but for now, she’s focused closer to home.

“I’ve lived my life as a happy Mexican for the last 25 years in Europe,” she says. “And when I moved here to the US eight years ago, I started hearing words like ‘Hispanic’ as a reference to myself and many other people. ‘What’s this name? What’s this group?’

“We’re not takers. We’re makers. And that’s my goal — to set the record straight and showcase the incredible contributions that Latinos have made to the country.”

“Once I started looking at the data, I realized I’d come to the right place,” she added — citing the many millions of Americans of Hispanic descent.

She also quickly realized, she told Fox News Digital, “It’s almost like a reverse marketing problem. People don’t realize how much we contribute to the country.”

Edelman said of those of Hispanic origin, “We’re not takers. We’re makers. And that’s my goal — to set the record straight and showcase the incredible contributions that Latinos have made to the country.”

She also said, “From the beginning, as a Latino mother of Latino children, I saw that I had to instill a sense of pride in my children — because I started looking around and I saw people my age. They hid their Latino heritage, they suppressed themselves, because this Being Latino in the country is a negative thing, not a positive thing – in their work and to be successful.

Therefore, she felt that education was necessary – as well as “pride, unity and understanding.”

Not just for the kids, she said. “It is important for all people, even adults, to have empathy for others and for all people and develop a sense of unity.”

These “children’s books have been a long time in the making,” she said.

It is “a collection of books to give as gifts to children, schools, and libraries, ideally allowing every Latino child access to their heroes.”

“I would love to see all the Latino heroes we have in every industry,” he said, referring to his future hopes for a Hispanic star.

“Right now, we’re issuing six introductory books, two each quarter, in two languages” — and then, ideally, she expands the program from there.

“So by the end of next year, there will be a box set — a collection of books to give away as gifts to children, schools, libraries — that will ideally allow every Latino child access to their heroes.”

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and runs through October 15th.

“What’s really clear is that what unites us all, what unites all 62 million Americans of Hispanic descent — we’re all Latinos, Hispanics, Latinxes, whatever you want to call us, we don’t care about labels,” she said — “not language, birth. Not a nation, not a generation we are, not anything. No, what truly unites us all is the desire to progress in America.”

“Our desire is to fulfill the American dream,” she said. “So it’s important that we provide children with role models and heroes who show the fabric of the American dream.”

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and runs through October 15th – and she will be involved in several activities during this time, including spearheading the launch of the Hispanic Star book series.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hispanics, Claudia Edelman, are “one of the fastest growing populations in the country”.

Anyone can learn more about her organization and new book series by visiting hispanicstar.org.