Alexis Martinez Johnson, who is Hispanic and the Republican nominee to represent New Mexico’s Third Congressional District, said she hopes to restore the voice of her ancestors and earn a seat at the table as she aims to defeat the “monopoly of Democrats” this fall.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Johnson, an environmental engineer and graduate of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, said he thought he would represent an area that “made it very interesting” as he described the diverse nature of the state. Third District.

Johnson noted that Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and several tribes make up the majority of the district’s constituency, pointing to the Jicarilla Apache Nation as well as the Navajo Nation and Pueblo tribes in New Mexico.

“As a candidate, I’m an amalgamation of those cultures,” Johnson said. “I am a Hispanic woman and through my oral history I have Native American ancestry, however, I am not a tribal member. I identify primarily as a Hispanic woman and I am involved in many Native American communities. .”

Speaking about the state’s veterans and Native Americans, Johnson said he believes both groups have been “neglected” nationally.

“They’ve been lied to over and over again. They have a bunch of lawyers who do this, that and the other,” Johnson said of the community. “I want to restore the Native American voice and see a huge part of their own sovereignty.”

When asked why she was trying to represent the district, Johnson said she realized she “didn’t have a voice” in New Mexico.

“It’s full of outside voices,” she said. “By outside voices I mean communities that don’t live here or that don’t represent the values ​​that the majority of New Mexicans hold. I’m talking about all parties. I want to give back the voice of my ancestors. The voice of my grandparents to the state. It’s almost like having a dinner table — you bring everybody to your house. Invited, and you find your seat is no longer there. What I want to do is give that seat back and have a voice.”

As currently drawn, the Third District is “run by a monopoly of Democrats,” Johnson said.

“What we’ve found here is that a left-wing ideology funded by out-of-state campaign funds is not really representative of the everyday New Mexican,” she said.

In November, Johnson will face incumbent Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, DN.M., in a potential rematch between the pair in this year’s midterm elections. Johnson, the Republican nominee to represent the Third District in the 2020 general election, lost the Democratic stronghold to Fernandez 58.7% to 41.3% that year.

Johnson emphasized that this time was different by targeting Fernandez, saying she was “110% out of touch with the everyday New Mexican.”

“She’s voting against New Mexicans,” Johnson said, noting that residents of Fernandez’s district voted to raise gas prices and pack the Supreme Court.

Johnson has expressed growing concern over left-wing control of the district after falling out with the state’s Democrats, equating her appearance with how she perceives things politically.

Speaking about an interaction she had with a Democratic representative in Santa Fe about attending a Republican convention, Johnson said she was surprised when the man told her he “didn’t look like a Republican.”

“I thought wow… this is a Democrat representative,” Johnson recalled. “This Democrat representative is electing the leaders of their party. They are the most active people who make decisions about who to elect and the color of my skin that makes his ideas racist.”

“At that point, I knew what I was doing was the right way,” she added.

Raised by her “Abulos,” Johnson said her grandparents “took care of her” when her mother and father, a disabled Vietnam War veteran, were unable to do so.

“They took me in, they took my older sister in and they raised amazing kids,” she said. “My older sister, she’s a current service member, a veteran of the Marines and a current Army officer. Long-term service to our community,” she said.