The Weekend He abruptly canceled a Los Angeles concert Saturday night at Sophie Stadium after he began singing amid vocal concerns.

Fans packed the newly built, 70,000-seat arena Inglewood, California, On the second, sold-out night of his “After Hours Till Dawn” global stadium tour, a few songs into the show were disappointing when he pulled the plug on the entire production.

He later tweeted, “I lost my voice during the first song and I’m devastated. It’s gone and my heart is broken. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise to let you know with a new date.”

The WeekendHis full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, he was reportedly in the middle of performing “Can’t Feel My Face” when he stopped the concert and walked off the stage.

He returned moments later with an apology and said he couldn’t continue the show.

“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you,” he said, via Billboard. “I’ll make sure everybody’s fine, get your money back, and I’ll do a real show for you soon, but I want to come out and apologize in person and not tweet or Instagram it.

“I wanted you to know that I couldn’t give you what I wanted to give you. I apologize. I’m sorry.”

He stood on stage as the crowd chanted in support and said, “”You know how much this kills me. i love you Thank you so much.” Fans sang his 2021 “Save Your Tears” as they left the stadium.

The weekend tour has since been marred by changes Corona virus epidemicAnd was originally slated to launch as an arena tour in 2020, only to be set for 2021 and again in 2022.

He finally found a July 8 start date for his newly arranged stadium tour Toronto, Canada hometown, but Rogers was forced to postpone the date after a wireless network outage.

Despite the problems, Billboard reported that he was touring the world with stops in Europe, New Zealand, Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to live performances, Tesfaye stars in the upcoming HBO Television drama“The Idol,” he co-created with “Euphoria” writer Sam Levinson.