His passion for football survived 3 years in a refugee camp. Now this St. John’s player is aiming for the pros.

Felli Elonda was born in the Congo but first started playing organized football in St. John’s. He applied those skills on the pitch with the HFX Wanderers under 23 team. (Presented by Felli Elonda)

Felli Elonda is one step closer to the top tier of Canadian football, but the young player’s love of the game didn’t originate on the pitches of St. John’s where he honed his skills.

Elonda was born in the Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John’s at the age of 10.

“The love of football has always been with me, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game, me and my buddies would go to someone who had a TV just to watch the game,” he said.

“If you see something like Ronaldinho or Robinho on TV, [Didier] Drogba, you see them doing these crazy things on the pitch. So after the match, you all go out barefoot… and just try to imitate what they did on TV.”

My God, this guy is very, very good. – Jan Osmond

In St. John’s, Elonda began playing football at Leary’s Brook Junior High and was spotted by Jan Osmond, coach of the Feildians Athletics Association.

“I was taking my son to junior high football practice and I said, ‘I’m going to stay and watch it for five minutes,’” Osmond said.

“I saw this skinny guy on the field, I’ve never seen him before, and after the third touch of the ball, gosh, this guy is really, really good.”

Osmond continued to coach Elonda with the Feildians for six years, a time the young player says helped him develop his skills on the pitch.

“It was new for me because everything was very disorganized as a child, right? Only me and my friends on the street kicked a soccer ball…there was always a ball around, and if not, then my friends and I always grabbed plastic bags. and then just roll it all together and make a soccer ball out of it, just go outside and play,” Elonda said.

“When I got the opportunity to join the Feildians, it was completely new for me. I’m really not used to playing in an organized sport… but over time I got used to this environment and it paid off.”

Elonda earned a spot in the starting lineup for the HFX Wanderers Under 23s. (Presented by Felli Elonda)

This Wednesday helped Elonda complete the under 23 development program at Canadian Premier League (CPL) club HFX Wanderers FC.

Development of young talents

The program is a new initiative aimed at providing developmental opportunities for young players from Atlantic Canada and paving the way to the CPL, the top tier of Canadian football and the country’s only fully professional league.

Elonda joined the program’s first training camp in November and impressed the club by earning a spot in the under-23s’ starting lineup for the series once again.

“They really liked my style of play. They liked my movement with the ball and with the ball, and therefore I had the opportunity to be called back to this last camp and be part of the U-23,” he said.

The young midfielder has also recently encountered some European talent, joining Atlantic University’s all-star team that beat the under-23 side of AFC Sunderland, who play in the second tier of English football.

“I thought, ‘Wow, me, Felli will play against Sunderland, the European players.’ These are the players we will be watching on TV in the next couple of years,” he said.

“For us to get a big result like a 3-0 win over Sunderland is huge.”

Elonda also played with the Canadian varsity football team that beat the under-23s from English football club Sunderland. (Presented by Felli Elonda)

Elonda is now back in Newfoundland and Labrador, training for a season at Sea Hawks Memorial University and continuing to strive to play professionally.

“My goal has always been to try to reach that professional level, to try to challenge myself and be in an environment where I can thrive as a player, as a person,” he said.

‘Real Journey’

Elonda’s former coach described him as a “beautiful young man” who has the skills to achieve this professional football goal.

“A real trip. Just like that, I’m so proud of him and I’m proud as a coach just being a part of him,” Osmond said.

“Honestly, he is not only his coach, but also became part of my family. [I’ve] I’ve become very close to him over the past few years.”

Elonda got additional inspiration when he saw a star player like Alphonso Davis lead the Canadian men’s team to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

“Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity to live better,” said Alphonso Davis, who celebrated a goal against Curaçao in the CONCACAF Nations League in June. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

Davis, 21, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia. The family came to Canada when Davis was five and eventually settled in Edmonton.

“I look at it and I see motivation in it. I look at them and say, “If they did it, if they do it, why can’t I?” And that’s why every day I strive to be better as a person and as a footballer,” he said.

“Especially now, being in this environment with Wanderers, you see that this new level of football is achievable. I can do it. I’m not far behind those players.”

