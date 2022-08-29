Hiring growth is helping with visas and immigration delays, federal ministers say.

The federal Liberal government says hundreds of additional employees have been added in recent months to deal with long wait times and backlogs at Canadian airports, passport and immigration services.

But while hiring has begun to matter, cabinet ministers acknowledged on Monday that much more work is needed to resolve what has become a political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

“We will not leave the forest, even if we imagine,” Mark Miller, Minister for the Crown and Indigenous Affairs, said on Monday.

“There is a lot of work to be done. And in some cases, we’re not up to the pre-pandemic level of service that Canadians expect and deserve.”

Miller co-chaired an ad hoc task force that Trudeau set up in June to help deal with severe delays in immigration applications and passport processing.

The task force, made up of 10 ministers, was created in response to widespread public anger and frustration over delays and serious problems at airports across the country.

Six of those ministers appeared at a press conference on Monday to brief Canadians on their work to date. While they took some of the blame for the problems, the ministers also pointed to factors beyond their control.

“How did it happen?” said Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marcy Yen, another co-chair of the working group. “The longer answer is that we are seeing an unprecedented surge in travel by Canadians.”

An official speaks to people who line up outside the Guy Favreau federal building while waiting to apply for a passport in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Miller said the delays were still “never supposed to happen”. Social Development Minister Karina Gould, Transportation Minister Omar Algabra and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser provided an update on the actions taken by their departments.

Those actions include simplifying the passport renewal process, new measures to speed up security checks at Toronto Pearson International Airport, and a new policy, effective September 8, for airlines to issue refunds for changed or canceled flights.

Staffing is not a long-term answer – minister

Ministers pointed to hundreds of new employees recently hired to process passport and immigration applications and expedite airport security checks. They said the increase in staff is starting to have an impact.

For example, the government has hired 700 more people over the past year to help with passports, Gould said, and that about 65 percent of applications are now processed within the government’s 10-day service standard.

“But there is still a gap within that average that we need to fill,” Gould said.

Fraser said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also plans to add more than 1,250 staff by the end of the fall to help process visa applications.

“Despite the work, we know that the wait is too long,” he added.

And while Miller said the Ottawa hiring helped, he made it clear the government doesn’t see it as a long-term answer.

“We threw bodies at the problem, which is not the most efficient way to solve the problem,” he said.

Over a million passport applications since April

Trudeau set up the task force in response to harsh criticism of the Liberal government earlier this year, when people camped at passport offices and queued for hours at airport security checks, causing flight delays.

Figures released earlier this month showed about 1.1 million applications for new and renewed passports have been filed since April as pandemic restrictions ease and Canadians resume travel.

As of early August, more than a quarter of them had not yet been processed.

But government statistics have also shown that the system is starting to catch up with demand as the gap between the number of passport applications filed each month and the number of passports issued narrows.

As of the end of July, approximately 1.3 million immigration applications were taking longer than required by government service standards. This is about 54% of all pending applications in the system.