Hippo Fiona got a little brother

Behemoth Fiona now has a younger brother.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a healthy calf on August 3rd.

Bibi’s mother, 23, carried the boy, who weighs at least 60 pounds.

“We are just happy that the calf is healthy. Gender was not a big deal for the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mother-raised boy,” said Zoo Animal Care Director Christina Gorsuch. Monday.

The zoo has yet to name the calf and is currently accepting proposals online. the form. The name will be announced later this week.

After Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017 and weighed just 29 pounds, zookeepers wondered if she would survive.

After extensive care and attention, including an IV that Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center helped put her in for dehydration, Fiona defied the odds.

Fiona has attracted fans from all over the world who have supported her every step of the way. Millions tuned in to Fiona’s own show on facebook.

She became the zoo’s star and helped garner more positive reviews after Harambe’s death in 2016. A 17-year-old western lowland gorilla was shot to death after a child fell into an enclosure.