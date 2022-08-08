type here...
TOP STORIES Hippo Fiona got a little brother
TOP STORIES

Hippo Fiona got a little brother

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The cub and Bebe’s mother are healthy and the zoo says they are “inseparable”.

Cincinnati Zoo


hide title

toggle signature

Cincinnati Zoo

The cub and Bebe’s mother are healthy and the zoo says they are “inseparable”.

Cincinnati Zoo

Behemoth Fiona now has a younger brother.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a healthy calf on August 3rd.

Bibi’s mother, 23, carried the boy, who weighs at least 60 pounds.

“We are just happy that the calf is healthy. Gender was not a big deal for the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mother-raised boy,” said Zoo Animal Care Director Christina Gorsuch. Monday.

Thriving from prematurity, famous Behemoth Fiona turns 1

National

Thriving from prematurity, famous Behemoth Fiona turns 1

The zoo has yet to name the calf and is currently accepting proposals online. the form. The name will be announced later this week.

After Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017 and weighed just 29 pounds, zookeepers wondered if she would survive.

After extensive care and attention, including an IV that Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center helped put her in for dehydration, Fiona defied the odds.

Fiona has attracted fans from all over the world who have supported her every step of the way. Millions tuned in to Fiona’s own show on facebook.

Hippo Fiona has become a social media star in her struggles

Animals

Hippo Fiona has become a social media star in her struggles

She became the zoo’s star and helped garner more positive reviews after Harambe’s death in 2016. A 17-year-old western lowland gorilla was shot to death after a child fell into an enclosure.

Previous articleLos Angeles DA George Gascon announced charges for the driver involved in the fatal crash that killed 6
Next articlePhoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi misses rest of WNBA season with leg injury

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine disowned the Olympic champion who skated in Russia

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Viktor Petrenko, one of Ukraine's most notable Olympic champions,...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Laundry family attorney reacts to Petito lawsuit against Utah police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 8 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Two vulnerable House Democrats are suggesting support for the Manchin-Schumer bill could be in jeopardy over the energy fee

closer Video The Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation: a little...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Anne Heche in coma after car crash: She ‘didn’t regain consciousness,’ spokeswoman says

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LIV Golf is set for a showdown with the PGA Tour at US District Court

closer Video Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reports on LIV...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Pure capitalism’: Republicans reject insulin price cap on private insurance in blow to Democrats

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats were able to keep the out-of-pocket cost of most insulin at $35 a month through...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

Ukraine disowned the Olympic champion who skated in Russia

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

US to send another $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

The United States will send more munitions to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Your briefing on Tuesday: China’s new military exercises near Taiwan

China announces new military exercises near TaiwanJust a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Strip searches of children by London police cause ‘deep concern’

LONDON. London police have carried out strip...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News