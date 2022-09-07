New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Hillary Clinton paid $75,000 to a left-wing “Defund the Police” nonprofit group that found tax documents and annual reports in a Fox News digital review that unsuccessfully tried to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

Onward Together, a Washington, DC-based Alliance for Youth Action launched by Clinton in 2017 as part of the resistance against former President Trump, has awarded a general support grant between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Tax forms show.

The Alliance for Youth Action argues that the policing system was “founded on slave patrols and continues to target and kill black people” and advocates implementing the law as a step toward total abolition.

“Centering black people in our work means it’s time to step away from policing and invest in black futures,” said the group’s The website said. “Defending the police as part of the path toward abolition is one of the many steps that must be taken to ensure that black people thrive.”

“As a network, we are committed to an ongoing practice of abolition, dismantling white supremacy, and centering whiteness in our work,” the group said. “For individual organizations, this work includes providing staff with extensive training on anti-racism, focusing on issues that disproportionately affect people of color, incorporating racial justice and intersectional language into messaging, and integrating anti-racism into every aspect of work, including strategic plans.”

Its in 2021 Annual reportThe coalition boasts that its affiliated Minnesota Youth Collective is part of the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition that sought to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department last year.

A far-left coalition led an initiative to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety and successfully placed a charter amendment on the city’s November ballot that Minneapolis voters rejected.

The failed effort was bankrolled and supported by deep-pocketed liberal donors and groups from outside. George Soros’ advocacy nonprofit, the Open Society Policy Center, contributed $500,000 to the campaign, Fox News Digital reported.

Other groups, such as MoveOn.org and the American Civil Liberties Union, have added hundreds of thousands of contributions, including staff recruitment, access to email lists and other services that come as non-cash contributions.

Onward Together’s tax forms further show that its donations have dropped by nearly 50% since its inaugural year. The group pulled in $3.1 million in its 2017 fiscal year, which drops to $1.6 million in its 2020 fiscal year.

Clinton’s nonprofit distributed $675,000 to just nine other progressive outfits in its 2020 fiscal year, with nearly half ($325,000) going toward “voting rights” and infrastructure support at the North Fund, a nonprofit incubator with $1. A Billion Dark Money Network.

Onward Together has also awarded grants to the Latino Victory Fund, Kind Inc., Ivote Inc., Living United for Change in Arizona, Dream Big Nevada, Higher Heights Political Fund and the Independent Media Institute.

Onward Together and the Alliance for Youth Action did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.