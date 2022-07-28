New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Joe Manchin touted his agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a reconciliation package as legislation that would help curb inflation and address climate change, but it may not be enough to help Democrats, who face historic headwinds just three months before the midterm elections. Hillary Clinton’s former chief strategist.

Mark Penn, former chief strategist for Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, told Fox News Digital that “I don’t think it’s a sure thing yet. “I don’t think it’s going to affect the midterms one way or the other — the midterms are driven by inflation, not an act of Congress.”

Voters see inflation and the economy as key election issues, multiple polls show, gun violence and crime, abortion and immigration, and a June Fox News poll shows more Americans believe they can handle inflation than Democrats.

Manchin announced Wednesday evening that he had reached an agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on a finance bill that, if passed, would advance the Build Back Better agenda and “address record inflation by paying down our national debt, lowering energy costs and lowering health care costs.” ”

Manchin deal ‘desperate attempt’ by Democrats to sway voters, House Republican says

Democrats running in tight races have pushed the Biden administration to do more to fight inflation, and the president earlier this month urged Congress to move quickly on a finance bill before the August recess — a critical time for members of Congress to campaign during election years. .

“Families across the country will sleep easier if Congress takes this action. The Senate should go ahead, pass it before the August recess and bring it to my desk so I can sign it,” Biden said in a White House statement released in July. 15.

Lawmakers React After Manchin, Schumer Agree to Reconciliation Deal: ‘Build Back Broke’

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes $433 billion in new spending, paid for by several tax proposals including a 15% corporate minimum tax, drug pricing reform, greater IRS enforcement and closing the interest loophole. Schumer’s office.

The spending includes measures to increase domestic energy production and reduce carbon emissions, with a promise to reduce carbon pollution by 40% by 2030.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Manchin urged colleagues to “put away the partisan swords and advance legislation in the best interest of this country and the future of the American people that we represent all of us — not just one party.”

“The question for my colleagues is whether they are willing to put aside their electoral politics and embrace a commonsense approach that the overwhelming majority of the American people support and that best serves the future of this country,” Manchin added.