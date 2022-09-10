New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several former advisors Hillary Clinton She expressed support for the former secretary of state’s recent announcement that she would not run for president again, with one suggesting she was not a viable candidate because of her low approval ratings among voters.

During an appearance on the CBS Evening News earlier this week, Clinton told anchor Norah O’Donnell that she would not run for president again after her two failed bids in 2008 and 2016.

“Would you ever run for president again?” O’Donnell asked.

“No, no,” Clinton responded. “But I will do everything I can to ensure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”



Mark Penn, who served as chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign and 2008 presidential campaign, suggested that Clinton was in no position to seek the presidency because she stood with voters.

“Her numbers don’t make running for president productive, so she’s unlikely to be a serious candidate and [polling] 5 points less than Trump,” said Penn, who served as chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1996 presidential campaign.

Asked about his reaction to Clinton’s announcement that she would not run for president again, Penn said, “Both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama said they wouldn’t run for president.”

Hillary Clinton said that Trump has committed a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ against the US government.

Tom Baer, ​​a Democratic strategist who supported Clinton’s bid for the White House in 2016, said he agreed with Clinton’s decision and said her political aspirations were over.

“I agree with her,” Baer said of Clinton’s decision. “It would have been great if she had been elected, but she wasn’t.”

Jehmu Green, a former Clinton surrogate and Fox News contributor, suggested Clinton’s time would be better spent outside of politics, where she could focus on “the world’s most pressing challenges.”

“I believe her,” Green said. “Hillary Clinton looks like she’s having the time of her life. These days she’s more likely to be keeping up with the Kardashians, not campaigning. From rocking fashion-forward caftans on red carpets to owning the stage on The View this morning, during her Netflix premiere, another presidential campaign plan Very unlikely to do.”

“The return of the Clinton Global Initiative community creates new opportunities for collaboration and coordination on the world’s most pressing challenges that people want,” Green added.

Clinton, who is outspoken on current events and is now promoting her new “Gutsy” docuseries on Apple TV+, is raising political chatter about whether she is seeking a third White House bid as Democrats continue to try. President Biden Re-election should be sought in 2024.

In an interview that aired this week, O’Donnell pressed Clinton on whether she would enter the race if former President Donald Trump decides to seek another term in the White House.

“He should be defeated in good faith,” Clinton said. “It needs to start in the Republican Party – grow a spine! Stand by this guy! And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, beat him round and send him back to Mar-a-Lago.”

