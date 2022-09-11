New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that the United States “must deal with any form of terrorism” on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the former secretary of state told anchor Dana Bash that there are still lessons to be learned from 9/11.

“We’re also reminded of how important it is to try to counter terrorism of any kind, especially when violence is used to achieve political and ideological goals,” Clinton said. “So I think there are still lessons to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11, and we have a lot to learn at this point in our country’s and world’s history.”

Clinton recalled what it was like to be a senator from New York during the attacks and how Republicans and Democrats were able to rally behind President George W. Bush like the country had never seen before.

Bash asked Clinton, “All of America’s elected officials really put party aside and came together after those attacks. Would that be possible today?”

“Well, I hope that happens, and I give President Biden a lot of credit for trying to reach out to people while sounding the alarm about threats to our democracy,” Clinton responded.

“I remember well, two days after that interview, when I was in the Oval Office with then-President Bush, he asked me what we needed, and I told him we needed $20 billion to rebuild New York, and he said, ‘You got it.’ And he’s good at his word and there’s all kinds of political talk about that, but he never quit,” she continued. “A president who’s doing a fantastic job on all the other things, including trying to rebuild our manufacturing sector, combat climate change, expand health care, try to do something about guns. Now I want people to come together behind Biden. Violence that most Americans approve of.”

“So we’re in a funny position, Dana, because there’s a small, but very vocal, very powerful, very determined minority that wants to impose their views on all of us,” she added. “And it’s time for everyone, regardless of party, to say, ‘No, we’re not like America.'”

Clinton’s comments on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 came amid a new messaging strategy from President Biden and the White House that “MAGA Republicans,” or conservative members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump, are a threat to the nation. .

“They refuse to accept the will of the people,” Biden said at Thursday night’s Democratic National Committee meeting in Maryland. They threaten our democracy.