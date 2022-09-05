New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hillary Clinton reveals why she wears the pantsuits that have become synonymous with her name.

In an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, Clinton slammed the “suggestive” photos taken by the press of her up her skirt during a 1995 state visit to Brazil decades ago.

“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were people shooting,” Clinton told O’Donnell from a table at New York City’s famed Katz Delicatessen. “All of a sudden the White House would be alarmed by these billboards, which I thought I was sitting on with my legs crossed. But the way it was shot, it was kind of suggestive. And then I started having the experience of having photographers as well. All the time – I’d be on a stage, I’d be on the stairs. I will ascend and they will be under me.”

“It’s so creepy, Nora,” interjected Clinton’s daughter Chelsea, sitting next to her mother.

I couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants, said Hillary Clinton.

The segment showed archive newspaper clippings with headlines such as “Hillary Clinton ‘Star’ of Brazilian Underwear Ad” and “First Lady of Lingerie: Hillary Clinton”, using photos of the then First Lady of the United States. In an ad for Brazil’s Duloren underwear company.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sat down with O’Donnell to promote their new Apple TV Plus series called “Gutsy,” featuring the stories of “brave and courageous women” from around the world.

Promo clips include remarks by actress Amy Schumer, rapper Megan The Stallion, as well as lesser-known moms who are part of a grassroots gun violence public safety movement called “Moms Demand Action.”