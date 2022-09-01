New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hillary Clinton Noah Baumbach made a rare red carpet appearance at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday for the premiere of “White Noise.”

The 74-year-old former secretary of state wore a powder blue kaftan with a turquoise collar at the opening ceremony in Italy.

A day earlier, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, sex expert Dr. Ruth and Hillary’s longtime friend, enjoyed watching tennis matches at the US Open. Huma Abedin.

Hillary was glowing blue as she walked the famous red carpet in a long-sleeved dress with white flats.

She added two sparkling silver bangles to match the shimmering details along the neckline of her gown, which featured shimmering threads of intricate embroidery.

Clinton was last seen on the red carpet in May for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) gala.

Weeks later, the former first lady spoke at the premiere of “Below the Belt,” a documentary about endometriosis that she co-produced with director Shannon Cohn.