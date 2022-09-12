New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Clinton made the announcement during Sunday’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying Pelosi will consistently fight for her values ​​through “turmoil and challenge.”

Queen Elizabeth II died last week at a royal residence in Scotland, drawing tens of millions of mourners around the world.

“I think Nancy Pelosi is the most courageous woman in politics right now,” Clinton told host Dana Bash on Sunday.

“Through all the upheaval and challenge, she has shown what it means – like Rani to draw an analogy here – to get up every day, put on the high heels she wears, to fight for the values ​​and ideals she strongly believes in,” she continued.

Clinton discussed her multiple conversations with the Queen, whom she met while serving as first lady under President Bill Clinton and secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

“One of my favorite memories is when Bill and I stayed with her and Prince Philip on the Britannia, which used to be a royal yacht, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of D-Day. So we’re very close,” Clinton said. .

“The Queen Mother is there. It’s like being with a family who are serious but having fun together,” she continued.

President Joe Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the Queen’s funeral on September 19. The Queen served as reigning monarch for 70 years, defining the role of English people and her peers around the world for generations.