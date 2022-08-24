New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Star alongside each other in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.” The series follows a mother-daughter duo as they inspire “brave” women.

The series shows the Clintons meeting with women artists, activists and community leaders.

Some of them are women too Kim KardashianGlennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Simone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and Natalie Wines (Counterpoints).

Chelsea shared that she “adored” Kardashian in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I have long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” she said.

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton announce new ‘hard-hitting’ docuseries, featuring conversations with ‘personal heroines’

“I know she went to law school. I know she’s committed to these issues and to the efforts of individual incarcerated people to have their sentences reduced or their sentences commuted entirely. But to hear her talk about how important this is is part of her identity, how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, How thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it can hurt. … I’m really impressed by how important it is to her, but also how important it is to her definition of who she is.”

The streaming service released the trailer for the series on Tuesday and the show will premiere on September 9.

Chelsea and Hilary shared details with the outlet about making the docuseries.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“I was scared,” the former first lady shared. “Being in front of the camera on this series is kind of a confidence thing for me. It’s outside of my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was a great way to both come together about things we’ve talked about since she was a little girl. I’m not alone, she’s not alone. We’re in this together. “

The idea for the show is based on the 2019 New York Times bestselling book “The Book of Gutsy Women” written by the Clintons themselves. The book features women from the past and present, those who are known to the public as well as those who work in the shadows.

Both Hilary and Chelsea shared that filming for the TV show was very different from previous on-camera interviews.

“I’ve been interviewed a million times, I don’t know,” Hillary said. “But I’ve never been an interviewer. … So, for me, it was a wonderful experience to step beyond something I hadn’t done before — to really see the art of making something. And I loved that part of it.”