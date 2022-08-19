New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Hill published a report attacking Republicans for allegedly making a “boogeyman” out of the IRS, which recently received a funding boost from the Inflation Act to add an additional 87,000 employees.

Interestingly, the piece titled “IRS becomes GOP boogeyman ahead of midterms,” ​​was written as straight news, not an op-ed.

“As Republicans rail against the FBI in the wake of last week’s search at Mar-a-Lago, they’re showing voters a threat from another three-letter federal agency: the IRS,” Hill wrote.

“The GOP is warning that the $80 billion funding boost to the IRS included in the Democrats’ tax, climate and health care package, which President Biden signed into law on Tuesday, will target middle-class Americans with an ‘army’ of new enforcement agents,” he continued.

The Hill reported that the RNC released a video “arguing that [additional IRS funding] Despite Democrats’ insistence that the additional funding is intended to ensure wealthy taxpayers and corporations don’t screw up government that will harm everyday Americans.”

He argued in his straight news segment that “Democrats, the Biden administration and various fact-checkers have pushed back on the claims.”

However, when pressed, Biden administration officials have failed to demonstrate or explicitly promise that any additional IRS employees will not be used to target the middle class.

“But Republicans counter that the law does nothing to prevent an increase in audits of middle-class Americans, and note that Democrats voted against a GOP amendment to prevent the new funds from being used to go after low-income earners,” Hill acknowledged.

The Hill noted that the IRS faced backlash earlier this month over a job posting that required applicants to “carry a firearm and be prepared to use deadly force” against US citizens.

Additional IRS funding is a liability for Democrats politically in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.