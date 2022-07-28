New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hilaria Baldwin Husband Alec was defended in a lengthy message on Instagram on Thursday, where she stood by her partner and slammed the “enemies” who “want to destroy you”.

The 38-year-old yoga enthusiast, who is pregnant with their seventh child, shared a black-and-white picture of the couple as she described becoming his “person” as a “blissful and eye-opening experience”. “Forever grateful” for every day.

“The darkest part is seeing behind the scenes how part of this ‘business’ works and the struggles and sacrifices someone takes in the public eye to speak up for what they believe in and help others,” she almost wrote to her. One million followers.

“The enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, to outlaw your voice and purpose.”

Alec Baldwin shirtless on Hamptons beach after 10-year anniversary with pregnant wife Hilaria

“This isn’t a new tactic…it’s as old as history…however, it’s easier now than ever to vilify people and cherry pick and shred threads out of context, ‘opinions’ or outright fabrications. And few people believe it or remain silent out of fear. will be

Hilaria explains how she still sees it Alec BaldwinAnd they tell each other to “take a deep breath, and in this, together, carry on for the good we believe in.”

“People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Hear these voices.. turn down the volume on the gloom and negativity,” she wrote.

“I am the one who sees you in your darkest moments. .”

Hilaria Baldwin remembers Alec ‘shushing’ when her son was born: ‘He sounded like an A–‘

She added: “I want to let you know over time how much we see you and how much we appreciate you. And we know you carry a heavy burden, using the privileged space of your public voice for good.”

“Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. A lot of people love you, AB, and we’re here to keep you safe.”

Weeks ago, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary after a decade of marriage by posting dual social media messages to declare their love for each other.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Happy 10th Anniversary to the man who taught me so much and gave me gifts that usually come in 100 lifetimes” Alec captioned the photo His wife with one of their young children. “Life is hard. Marry well, I say.”

She shared a picture of Alec down on one knee in the chapel at the Basilica of St Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York, where she married a decade ago.

“10 years of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustrations, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything else our lives bring. Happy Anniversary Alec,” she wrote.

Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 8; Raphael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 21 months; and Maria Lucia, 15 months. Hilaria revealed earlier this year That baby no. 7 is on the way.

He is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife. Kim Basinger.

Hilaria still supports her husband Faced with many lawsuits In October 2021, cinematographer Halina Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of her film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico 2.