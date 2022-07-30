New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Not everyone is perfect.

Even if it includes a major highway sign.

Recently, drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico took twice as long, according to the Associated Press.

A revised state Department of Transportation sign that was put up last week — and one that directed drivers to the city of Albuquerque — misspelled the city’s name.

How so? This left the single “R” of the word.

So, instead of spelling the city’s name correctly — Albuquerque — the sign said, “Albuquerque.”

People called and emailed the department to point out the mistake on the highway sign, the AP reported.

The sign was visible to drivers on the parallel highway, department spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos said, also cited by the AP as an “oddity” report.

A corrected sign went up this week, she said — at no cost, according to the report.

“I don’t remember this happening before,” Gallegos said.

“But I honestly think it was a simple mistake,” she told the AP.

This is not the first time that the name of the city has been misspelled.

And as someone wrote on social media, including his own fault: “These things happen.”

Albuquerque once had another “R” in its name.

The city’s website states that in 1706, King Philip of Spain gave permission for colonists to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The governor of the colony, Francisco Cuervo y Valdes, wrote to the Duke of Albuquerque of Spain to inform him that La Villa de Albuquerque had been named in his honor.

The first “R” was then dropped — leaving Albuquerque with its current spelling, which has just one “R,” according to the city’s website.

On a list of commonly misspelled American city names, Albuquerque is at the top — with a few other notables below it.

Here are the top five:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Brooklyn, New York

Cleveland, Ohio

Novi, Michigan

Frankfort, Kentucky

Another list mentions that Albuquerque is commonly misspelled not just one way — but four different ways: Abaquerque, Albequerque, Albuquerque, and Albuquerque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.