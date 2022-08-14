type here...
High-profile alumni and a desire for respite have helped boost HBCU applications.

Graduates raise their hands during a graduation ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans on May 13, 2017.

Gerald Herbert/AP


At some point, over 90% of college-educated African Americans received it from HBCU. But in the decades following legislative desegregation, HBCU enrollment declined.

Recently, some HBCUs have seen a significant increase in the number of applications. The raise may be due to increased funding, famous students, or notable HBCU alumni such as Vice President Kamala Harris.

But informal conversations with black students and their families point to something even more important: HBCU is a safe and nurturing space for learning in a time of rising anti-black racism.

Host Michelle Martin talks to Walter Kimbrough, former president of two historic African American institutions, Philander Smith College and Dillard University, and acting director of the Black Research Institute at Morehouse College.

This episode was produced by Miranda Mazariegos and edited by Jeanette Woods. Our executive producer is Natalie Winston. Email us at consider this@npr.org.

