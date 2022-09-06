New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Trump’s former senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp warned California The electric vehicle mandate is not a model The whole country should follow because most Americans can’t afford them. However, she said “Outnumbered” on Tuesday that the push for electric cars shows the Biden administration’s dedication to demonizing fossil fuels.

Gavin Newsom criticized for urging Californians to avoid charging electric vehicles during heat wave

Mercedes SCHLAPP: Why not find the balance Between gas cars and electric vehicles? Some people don’t feel comfortable going in that direction. Most obviously with electric vehicles, the middle class, the working class, they can’t afford an electric vehicle. You’re talking about a global supply chain problem with the rare earth metals that are put into these batteries for electric vehicles. And if you’re driving from California to New York, you probably won’t make it in an electric vehicle. This is not an ideal for our country, but the administration, The Biden administration is very focused. Their mission, their religion, climate change, demonism and alienation and getting rid of fossil fuels.

