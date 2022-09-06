High inflation leaves Hamilton’s parents with a costly return to school

For Hamilton parent Jan Steves, getting the kids back to school this week is costing more than ever.

She has five children attending Hess Street Primary School, and she worries that the costs involved might be more than she can afford.

“Grocery is going to be a big problem – five kids in school…and now with school lunches they need more…it’s just not always feasible given the cost of everything right now,” Steves told CBC Hamilton.

She is not alone.

“I know a friend who struggles, often needing help with clothes and food. Another friend of mine relies on food banks to help the family,” she said.

Jen Steves is the mother of six children. Five are returning to elementary school this month. She worries about making ends meet due to high inflation affecting the cost of food, clothing and school supplies. (Presented by Jen Steves)

In Thorold, Ontario, in the Niagara region, Kizzy Williams is also meeting her daughter at school this week. She says that with the rising cost of food, housing and clothing, buying new school supplies was not on her priority list.

“It’s hard for me to make ends meet, let alone school stuff… Literally just reusing last year’s stuff,” she said.

“I work on the Niagara School Board and the students have struggled to the point where they started to dislike the school.”

Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 7.6% in July, according to Statistics Canada’s August report. This was the first time in 12 months that the rate had been cut from the previous month. In June, inflation hit a 39-year high of 8.1%.

But even with the decline, “wage growth continues to lag inflation” and “it will be some time” before households can breathe a sigh of relief, economist Tu Nguyen said last month.

As a result, inflation continues to take its toll on families across the province, and going back to school has been a challenge for some families when it comes to getting needed food, clothing and supplies.

Disposable income is “a thing of the past”

Food banks, community organizations and other social services in the Hamilton area are doing their best to help.

On August 27, the Ontario Disability Justice Network held a barbecue and giveaway at Beasley Park in Hamilton, providing school supplies such as laptops to community members.

Wesley City Ministry Yearbook Backpack Drive planned to provide 450 backpacks to needy families this year.

A similar program launched Hamilton Regional Indian Center on Ottawa Street last week, they expected to distribute backpacks of supplies to 340 children.

Also last week, Hamilton Steelworker’s annual Backpack Project raised $64,000 to fill 2,000 backpacks with items for children in Hamilton, London and Simcoe – a big jump from the 92 backpacks the initiative filled in its first year of 12 years. back.

“With high interest rates and inflation rates, there is no more disposable income. For many, that is a thing of the past,” said Darren Green, president of the Hamilton District Steelworkers Council.

Volunteers with this initiative began collecting backpacks at the United Steel Workers Center on Barton Street last Wednesday.

“Every year we go to school … teachers and principals tell us there is a need, there just aren’t enough bags and they need more,” Greene said.