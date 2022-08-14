High gas prices mean Saudi Aramco is making a record $88 billion profit

Enlarge this image toggle signature Amr Nabil/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its second-quarter profit rose 90% year-over-year, bringing its half-year profit to nearly $88 billion.

This increase is a boon for the kingdom and the Crown Prince’s purchasing power as people around the world pay higher gas prices at gas stations while energy companies earn high revenues.

Aramco’s net income was helped by a strong second-quarter profit that ended in June of $48.4 billion, higher than the entire first six months of 2021, when earnings reached just $47 billion. This sets a new quarterly earnings record for Aramco since it floated about 5% of the company’s shares on the Saudi stock market for the first time in late 2019.

Its earnings for the last quarter alone are roughly equal to Aramco’s earnings for the full year in 2020, when oil demand fell during the lockdown due to the pandemic. Its $87.9 billion semi-annual profit saw Aramco far outperform its pre-pandemic 2019 annual profit of $88 billion.

The company attributed the jump to higher oil prices and sales volumes, as well as higher refining margins. Saudi Arabia’s huge oil reserves are among the cheapest in the world.

Aramco’s finances are critical to the kingdom’s stability; when its margins are high, Saudi Arabia’s economic growth reflects this. As countries around the world grapple with inflation and recession, the International Monetary Fund predicts that Saudi Arabia’s economy will grow by more than 7.6% this year, the highest in the world.

Despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s years of efforts to diversify the economy and some success in increasing non-oil revenues, Saudi Arabia remains heavily dependent on crude oil exports to cover public sector wages, generous benefits to citizens and defense spending. Aramco’s earnings are also helping the prince meet his Vision 2030 infrastructure goals.

The company will pay dividends of $18.8 billion to shareholders for the second quarter, as it has promised to do since its debut on the stock market. The higher profit bodes well for the Saudi Arabian government, which is Aramco’s main shareholder.

Aramco is seen as key to overhauling the Saudi economy. Proceeds from the IPO were transferred to the country’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in projects aimed at developing new sectors and creating new jobs for Saudi youth.

Brent crude is trading at around $100 a barrel, even as OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, are steadily ramping up production levels that were cut at the height of the pandemic. The price of oil rose sharply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Prices have slipped below the $100 mark in recent weeks as economic growth slows in China and the US.

Aramco President-CEO Amin Nasser said he expects oil demand to continue to rise through the end of the decade despite current economic pressures. OPEC said it expects global oil demand to grow by about 3 million barrels a day this year, with total oil demand averaging 100 million barrels a day.

Nasser said Aramco’s financial results this year reflect this increased demand for oil, even as countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, are committed to cutting their carbon emissions to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.

“The world is calling for affordable and reliable energy, and we are responding to that call,” he said, calling for increased investment in oil and gas.

“At a time when the world is worrying about energy security, you are investing in the future of our business. Our customers know that no matter what happens, Aramco will always go the extra mile,” Nasser said in a short video released alongside the financial results.

Saudi Arabia currently produces about 10.5 million barrels per day, with most of this volume exported to Asia and its biggest consumer, China. The crown prince said the kingdom’s maximum production capacity is 13 million barrels per day. Aramco says it is working to reach that ceiling one day.

Aramco produces all of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas, with production limits set by the Department of Energy.