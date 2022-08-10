High Command Defends Military Need for Vaccines, Says ‘Amendment’ in Work

Canada’s top military commander has said he will “change” the military’s vaccination mandate in the next few weeks, but said vaccine requirements are necessary for the military to be prepared to respond to any emergency.

“This institution is unlike any other, because we have to be ready to go, we are the insurance policy of the country,” Chief of Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre said in an interview with the Canadian press.

“We have to go to dangerous places and closed enclosed spaces, we have to deploy overseas where there is potentially an increased threat of a pandemic. We also do not know the trajectory of this pandemic, where it will go in the future. “

When Eyre ordered that all troops be vaccinated against COVID-19 last October, he said it was both to protect the force and to “demonstrate leadership” as the Liberal government passed vaccination mandates in the federal civil service.

The military mandate is maintained when others fall

The mandate to vaccinate civil servants was suspended in June, but the military’s mandate remains, heightening criticism of the military’s policies.

The Department of National Defense said more than 98 percent of Canadian troops complied with the order. In June, Defense Minister Anita Anand was informed that 1,137 people remained unvaccinated.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated face forced dismissal from the army. The Department reports that 241 unvaccinated military personnel have been fired and hundreds more have been subject to disciplinary action.

Eyre said he was trying to find a “middle ground” between the military’s medical, legal, operational and ethical requirements.

“We need to maintain our operational viability going forward,” he said. “So over the next few weeks we will adjust the policy, release something with amendments. But we also need to understand that this is a dynamic environment and things can change, the trajectory of the pandemic can change. changes. So we need to maintain that flexibility as well.”

He added that not only have the military been called in to help communities across Canada affected by the pandemic, but there are still requirements for vaccines in many allied and foreign countries and militaries.

The US military still requires all troops to be vaccinated, as do some NATO facilities and bases.

“There will be operational requirements where operations with allies (vaccination) will be essential,” he said. “But as we move forward, the options are being developed with those four factors that I talked about and finding the right balance.”

Gen. Wayne Eyre says the Canadian military will soon change its COVID-19 vaccination policy. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

Eyre’s comments appear to contradict a draft of a revised vaccine policy received by the Ottawa Citizen last month, which suggested that vaccine requirements for military personnel would be dropped.

The draft document, which officials say has not been approved by Ayre, says military personnel, as well as recruits, will no longer have to verify their vaccination status.

The paper also noted the potential legal hurdles associated with people who were expelled from the military due to a vaccination mandate, suggesting they could be forced to apply for reenlistment.

In contrast, other unvaccinated federal civil servants were placed on unpaid leave but were allowed to return to their jobs when the mandate was suspended.

Politics ran into trouble

The military mandate has been unsuccessfully challenged several times in federal court, most recently last month.

Philip Millar, a London, Ontario lawyer who went to court to seek an injunction on behalf of unvaccinated service members, said the court ultimately decided it could not rule on the matter until the new policy was published.

Millar, who also represents James Topp, an Army reservist who was charged with publicly opposing federal vaccination mandates in his uniform, said he was disappointed with the decision given the lack of a timeline for the new policy.

“The military is deliberately delaying this new direction because they just want to kick people out,” Millar said, adding, “This is obviously political policy, not operational policy.”

Eyre did not say whether expulsions from the armed forces continue or whether such releases have been put on hold pending the results of his review.

The Department of Defense says more than 9,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among military personnel, including 113 active cases as of August 1. It did not report whether there were any deaths related to the disease.