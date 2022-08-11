New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Wednesday with a neck injury, hoping to return in the postseason.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship, becoming a two-time winner The PGA Tour Heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs this season as the 11th seed. With four times as many points tallied in the postseason, he’s sure to lose spots in the standings.

Hideki Matsuyama has a stunning Japanese-inspired Champions Dinner menu at the 2022 Masters

Injuries that have plagued him since March are a bigger concern.

PGA Tour seeks to bar live golfers from competing in FedEx Cup playoffs, motion files in court

The former Masters champion missed the Players Championship and Dell’s match play with a neck injury. He recently withdrew from the 3M Open three weeks ago with a wrist injury after opening with a 77.

Of withdrawing from Memphis, Matsuyama said, “I thought it was the best decision to make sure my neck gets the treatment it needs to compete in the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.”

Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial Tournament on golf club: ‘unfortunate set of circumstances’

The top 70 advance to next week’s BMW Championship and the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta a week later. If he doesn’t play next week, Matsuyama should still be in reasonable shape for the Tour Championship.