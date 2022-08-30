Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young to quit LIV Golf, stay with PGA Tour, reports say

Now that the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship is complete, with Rory McIlroy hoisting the trophy for a record third time, there are reports of players deciding to join the LIV Golf Series, while others plan to stay on tour.

Hideki MatsuyamaLong rumored to be heading for a breakout series backed by Saudi Arabia and led by Greg Norman, It seems to beAccording to Associated Press Doug Ferguson.

Cameron YoungOne of the favorites to win the Tour’s Rookie of the Year award, he confirmed to The Athletic on Sunday that he Staying on the PGA Tour.

Matsuyama, who won twice this season at the JoJo Championship in Hawaii and the Sony Open, confirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour after his final round at the Tour Championship, Ferguson reported. Matsuyama finished T-11 and earned $925,000.

The 2021 Masters champion, Matsuyama has won eight times in his tour career and has earned more than $40 million in 217 events.

Young said the PGA Tour’s proposed changes are one of the reasons he wants to stay.

“I mean, obviously, I decided to stay,” Young said. “So, I don’t know, it’s a really difficult situation because it’s not really something that anybody wants to happen. I think this animosity between the two is not meant to be.”

The Times UK Young reportedly went to LIV Golf three weeks agoBut a source close to the former Wake Forest star said the 25-year-old is unlikely to join the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-based series.

“Obviously it’s an elephant for everybody. “With some changes (to the PGA Tour), it’s really helped me continue and pursue the goals I had for myself, like making the Presidents Cup team and the Ryder Cup team and winning a major. , when it’s all uncertain if you go. It was a difficult place for me because I was so young and there were so many reasons.”

In his first full season on tour, Young had five runner-up finishes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, British Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, along with five other top-10 finishes.