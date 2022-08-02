WASHINGTON — The son of Guy Refitt, who was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said he is concerned about his father’s mental health while in prison, but has no regrets about turning it in. In the FBI.

Jackson Raffitt told CNN that while he was not happy with the sentence, neither was his family.

“He’s his own person, and he’s made his own choices, but he’s been very manipulated into making those choices. And it hurts me that he’s still being held accountable for his actions,” Refitt said Tuesday..

He said he believes his father, along with many others, was “used as a puppet” during the riots.

Guy Refitt, Who has received the longest sentence was so far assigned to the riot, Decided not to take a plea deal and instead wanted a trial that would have given him more time behind bars. He later regretted this decision in court.

When asked why his father made this decision, Jackson Reiffet said, “I can’t think of anything other than my own experience with my father, knowing that he was a narcissist, and that he had a huge ego. And it was. It’s horrible to see him make that decision.”

Jackson Refitt warned the FBI about his father before and after the coup.

He said he has spoken to his father once since he has been in prison, and mentioned that he would like to speak to him again.

“I still don’t know how to process right now in terms of what I’m really feeling. But I just want to talk about the most pointless stuff to get at least one or two more visits with him. Before he gets out. Often,” he said.

Guy Refit:A member of the Texas militia was sentenced to more than 7 years in the most serious case of the Capitol riots

Guy Raffitt, a member of a right-wing militia group called the Three-Percenters, told a US district judge on Monday that he hated what he did and that his mouth was his “worst enemy”.

A federal court jury in March convicted Rafit on five criminal counts, including obstruction, in the first jury trial to emerge from the government’s investigation of the attack.

Refitt’s son told prosecutors that his father warned against reporting his actions to authorities, saying “traitors get shot.”

Involvement of Guy Refitt:'Every mob needs a leader': A jury prepares to begin deliberations in the January 6 trial of a Texas man accused of

