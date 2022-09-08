New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker reacted to his rising poll numbers ahead of Wednesday’s midterm elections with or above incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker, a former Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboys running back, suggested the media coverage was respectful of his opponent, but the latest polls show his positive and contradictory message is breaking down.

He also noted that Warnock agreed to the October talks after reportedly staying away from the prospect until late.

“Because I’m getting out and meeting people and I’m talking to people and people are talking,” he said of the polls.

“You know, they’ve spent over $50 million dollars against me, but the race is still tied… People want change in Washington. Senator Warnock is cut from the Biden cloth. And what I mean by that, his top Trust. Curr, he believes in open borders, he voted to get men into women’s sports. And that’s not what Georgians want. Georgians want someone they can trust, and they can trust Herschel Walker.”

Walker said the Georgia media won’t talk positively about him, but Warnock’s “negative” record is starting to become an issue for voters.

He pointed to his recent ad where a clip shows Warnock, currently pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church in Atlanta, saying America suffers from a “pre-existing condition called racism.”

“Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people. I believe we are a great country full of generous people,” Walker said.

Later, host Sean Hannity questioned both Warnock and Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s delayed mid-October debate plans — after early voting began in both states.

Hannity said the two Democrats should first debate before voters are able to vote so they can be fully transparent with voters at the right time.

Fetterman previously declined an invitation from Republican Mehmet Oz to debate this month.

Warnock is up this year as he formally replaces the late Sen. Johnny Isaacson, R-Ga. is completing his term and then the winner will sit for a full 6 years.

Sen. T. John Ossoff, D-Ga., who was elected in the 2020 election cycle as Warnock, was independently elected to a full term; Defeated Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.