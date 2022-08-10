New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker of Georgia said a group of Republican activists opposed to Donald Trump and some of the candidates the former president is supporting this election cycle were “glad” to include graphic comments from Walker’s ex in a new ad Monday. The wife described him choking her and threatening to shoot her during their marriage.

“My opponents launched a dirty attack ad. They dug up an old video and took it out of context,” Walker argued in a new video released Wednesday and first shared with Fox News. “My opponents think they’re hurting me – but I’m glad they made the announcement.”

The Republican Accountability PAC’s spot includes a clip of an old interview with Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who says, “He’s going to hold a gun to my temple and blow my brains out.”

The college and professional football star has stated several times that he struggled with mental health during his marriage to Grossman, which lasted from 1983 to 2002, and that he could not remember events due to his illness.

Walker wrote a book in 2008 that highlighted his diagnosis and struggles with dissociative personality disorder. And he has long said he is “accountable” for past violence toward his ex-wife. He also explained that he had violent thoughts about harming himself and others, and that he had up to a dozen alternate identities.

In his video, Walker said: ‘My ex-wife Cindy and I are good friends with her husband and my wife. And I am grateful for all the support Cindy gave me during a difficult time in my life. I’m here to save lives, to save marriages — to help others.”

And Walker appears in his video to take aim at Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, his opponent in the November election.

While there are no connections between Warnock’s campaign and the new ad, Walker said, “My opponents don’t care about the truth. In fact, Sen. Warnock can’t talk about accomplishments. He failed in Georgia. So he and his friends lie and cheat.”

The Republican Accountability PAC is spending $1 million to target Walker in Georgia, and they plan to spend eight figures in six key battleground states to defeat former president-backed Republican candidates who support Trump’s unproven claims that the president will lose in the 2020 election. Biden is guilty of massive voter fraud.

“Hershel Walker may have been a great football player, but he was not fit to be a senator,” said Sarah Longwell, the group’s treasurer. “That’s why our campaign is built around the voices of Georgia Republicans who know he’s unfit for office.”

Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner who helped lead the University of Georgia to a college football national championship four decades ago, jumped into the GOP race to face Warnock last summer after months of support and encouragement for the former president to run for Senate. Donald Trump, his longtime friend.

Because of his legendary status among many in Georgia and his enormous, favorable name recognition in the Peach State, Walker immediately became the frontrunner for the GOP Senate nomination and largely ignored the field of lesser-known primary opponents, refusing to participate. In the debates he focused his campaign on Warnock.

Walker ended up defeating his opponents in the May primary. But Republican strategists worry Walker is unprepared for the incoming fire he’s now receiving in the general election campaign.

Walker faced attacks from the Warnock campaign and allied Democratic groups calling him “Strange or false statements.” And he has also been the target of numerous reports that he overstated the success of his businesses and academic record, and of numerous personal controversies — from allegations of past abuse and threats against his first wife to allegations of torture filed by the two. Despite decades of criticism of absentee fathers, other women to identify children fathered out of wedlock that he had not publicly addressed before – which he rejected.

Republicans look to Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and who narrowly defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler to capture the seat a year and a half ago. He could be vulnerable as he runs for re-election to a full six-year term.

But Warnock has so far outplayed Walker dramatically and holds a mid-single-digit edge over his GOP challenger in the latest opinion polls, including a four-point advantage in a recent Fox News poll. The showdown is one of several races in battleground states that will determine whether the GOP wins back a majority in the chamber in the November midterms.