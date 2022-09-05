New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Boston Fire Department is praising the “heroic work” of a next-door neighbor who officials say helped save a mother and two children from a 3-alarm fire.

A fire broke out in a two-and-a-half-storey building in the city’s Roslindale area around 12.10 am on Saturday.

“Heroic work by a next-door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children trapped on the 2nd floor in a 3-alarm fire on Delford St,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. “He put a mattress down for them to jump on as he caught the 5-year-old that the mother let him out the window.”

A video shows a father and son being pulled from Boston Harbor after the boat capsized

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in property damage.

The Boston Fire Department said the “radiant heat from the flames melted siding on an adjacent building.”

Maintenance of the Boston subway is partially complete

Ultimately, the fire displaced five adults and four children. Two firemen sustained minor injuries while extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Quick decisions by command personnel and the coordinated efforts of our fire alarm department allowed our firefighters to aggressively attack the fire from the interior and exterior and contain it to 1 building,” the Boston Fire Department said. “Great job everyone!”