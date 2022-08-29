Heroes of Kabul: Sgt. Nicole Gee worked tirelessly to evacuate as many Afghan women and children as possible

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

Sergeant Nicole Gee volunteered to go to Hamid Karzai International Airport to help with evacuations from Afghanistan. She worked tirelessly, giving up sleep and rest to help as many Afghan women and children escape as possible.

“She was excited to be able to use all of the months of training they’ve been doing” and “go out there and help get all these people out,” Gee’s aunt, Cheryl Jules, told Fox News.

And when female U.S. service members needed to find Afghan women being evacuated, Gee “popped right up, hands up,” Jules said. She “came out there and greeted every woman and child she saw with a big smile.”

“She worked 18 hours that day,” Jules added. “She was volunteering eight hours every night instead of sleeping, resting or eating. I think, for her, she just knew that the longer she was out there, the more people would pass by, and that’s why she stayed there.”

“She was volunteering when she died,” Jules said.

Gee, 23, was one of 13 US service members killed by a suicide bomber who detonated explosives at Kabul airport on August 26, 2021. At least 170 Afghan civilians were also killed.

‘My sister was my person’

Gee’s family described Marine as a “golden child”.

“She was always very self-motivated,” Gee’s sister, Misty Fuoco, told Fox News. “Saved all her money since she was born.”

“She would go to the grocery store and get groceries for her neighbors,” Fuoco added.

Gee’s cousin, Stephanie Moody, referred to her as an “overtimer”.

Jules said Gee “was very active. She never missed a day of school.”

Eventually, Gee’s husband, Jarrod Gee, decided to join the Marines. She spent months weighing the pros and cons before joining.

“She likes a challenge,” Fuoco said. “She was very determined to go.”

Jules said: “With the Marines, I think she found a place where she could be strong and brave and help people and be selfless. And all the things they stood for were things that she already was.”

“And so it kind of gave her an outlet to be all these things at once,” Jules added.

G eventually became a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Her work included fixing radios and working on Humvees – and kept her away from the front lines.

So when Gee told her sister that she was being deployed at her request, Fuoco was horrified.

“She’s an electrician,” Fuoco told Fox News. “She’s not in a deployable unit.”

When she learned of the ISIS-K terrorist attack on the Kabul airport, Fuoco refused.

But Ji’s husband came the next morning and gave the news.

“He held me in a big bear hug for at least two minutes,” Fuoco said. “It felt like a lifetime.”

“I stood completely still and stared at my kitchen cabinets,” Fuoco continued. “I had a thousand thoughts going through my head, starting with: There’s no way, this can’t be true.”

Fuoko reflects on her relationship with Gee.

“My sister was my person. I told her everything,” she told Fox News. “There was no secret about me that she didn’t know, and vice versa.”

“And I won’t have it anymore,” added Fuoco.

“If I have the chance to see her again, maybe she’ll be quiet while I hug her,” Fuoco said, holding back tears.