New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

Lance Cpl. While stationed in Jordan, Riley James McCollum bought a stuffed tiger and slept with it every night. Marine, excited to be a father, bought it as a gift for his soon-to-be-born daughter.

“He took a rash and a crack at sleeping with a stuffed animal,” Riley’s father, Jim McCollum, told Fox News. “But it meant something to him.”

The tiger made it home safely, but the 20-year-old Riley did not. On August 26, 2021, he was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport while being evacuated from Afghanistan.

A year later, Afghanistan collapses: Jennifer Griffin tells how the Taliban took over

18 days later his daughter Levi was born.

‘There was an obstinacy’

Rylee knew he wanted to be a Marine since he was 4, his family told Fox News.

“I never wanted to be a Marine. I hope to be a Marine,” Jim said. “They were like, ‘I’m going to be a Marine.'”

His sister Royce, 23, said “he talked about it all his life.”

Riley, born and raised in Jackson, Wyoming, always marched to the beat of her own drum with a sharp wit and sense of humor.

“There are a lot of Riley-isms, some appropriate, some not so much,” another sister, Cheyenne, 27, told Fox News. “He was very smart and that got him into a lot of trouble. But he always knew what to say to get out of trouble.”

Jim said Riley has many facets and his son can come off as “very abrasive.” Truly, “He was a kind, caring, loving, just beautiful boy. But you had to be in his circle to know that.”

Left behind after we withdrew, some former Afghan spies and soldiers defected to the Islamic State

Riley started wrestling around the same time he said he would become a Marine. His dedication to the sport had a profound effect on him.

“Wrestling was his life,” Jim said. “You saw him for who he was, who he was going to be.”

He also had an affinity for American history.

“He knew every war, every battle, every gun, every skirmish, every president,” Jim said. “One of my favorite memories of him is how involved he was and how it all came together and put him where he was when he died.”

On February 26, 2019, Riley’s 18th birthday, Jim received a call from his son asking his father to come to Jackson Hole High School to sign enrollment papers.

“I gave up everything,” Jim said. “A very proud moment for me.”

Heroes of Kabul: Lance Cpl. Dylan Mero wanted to help the Afghans escape. That was his ultimate mission

Joining the Marines took its toll on Riley.

“You could just see, the chest was out, the chin was out,” Jim said, recalling his son’s graduation from boot camp. “There was, for lack of a better word, an obstinacy.”

“He accomplished something that he wanted to do, that he always found a way to do, but that was really important to him,” Jim added.

Despite his family and friends trying to convince him, Riley was committed to joining the infantry.

Riley got married on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Soon after, he was sent to Jordan for his first deployment.

Disneyland honors Marines who died in the 2021 Kabul attack

Riley broke his phone in Jordan, so contact with home was sporadic. His family would look for a green dot next to his name on Facebook to know he was OK. Sometimes he would borrow someone’s phone to make a call or video chat with a laptop.

Twice, Jim missed group calls with Rylee and his daughters because of work.

It was one of Cheyenne’s last talks with her brother before being sent to Kabul.

“I chatted with him for 10 minutes, just kind of BSing and told him I miss him and I love him,” she said, beginning to choke up. Then she realized they should add Jim and Royce to the call.

Royce joined briefly before losing service, but Jim declined the call due to work. He said his one regret was missing the last call.

“It was like, ‘I’ll catch him next time,'” Jim told Fox News. “Well, there was never a next time.”

“I should have stopped working. What’s more important?” He continued. “So, man, I should have answered that call.”

McCollums watched the withdrawal from Afghanistan unfold in real time. The sinking feeling in their gut was growing day by day.

Biden remembers 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport attack: ‘They were heroes’

Jim can tell something will go wrong during the evacuation. He said the situation was evident as a “trainwreck” as Afghans saw planes falling off the runway.

“It was a hell of a task that was set before them,” Jim told Fox News. “Then you start to realize how dire the situation was until the day of the explosion.”

Less than 24 hours after an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Marines came to McCollum’s home to share the news about their son.

Still, Jim said “Riley would have done the same thing 100 times without question.”

“I would have encouraged him a thousand times over,” he added.

Levi, nearing her first birthday, is a bright light for Riley’s family.

NBC, ABC, CBS Morning Shows Mark One Year Since 13 Americans Killed in Kabul Airport Terror Attack

“She’s Riley’s mini-me and she’s absolutely beautiful,” Jim told Fox News. “I can look into her eyes, and I see Riley the boy, and I see Riley the man in that little girl.”

“I want her to know who her father was. Good, bad and otherwise,” he added. “Funny stories, what a great man he was, what a great father he was going to be.”

Riley’s name is inscribed on a monument in downtown Jackson Hole. Local high school students painted a rock decorating the base of each member of the McCollum family.

Jim visits his son every day to talk.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Gold Star father said he will make sure none of the 13 service members killed during the Afghanistan evacuation are forgotten.

“Let the world remember: It wasn’t just the Marines and the Army and the Navy,” he told Fox News. His t-shirt was like a Marine and had “US13” printed on it.

“They were all kids,” Jim said. “Absolutely beautiful people.”