Joe Biden, president of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, blasted a recent speech on the “soul of a nation” as a continuation of a “paradigm of divisiveness and dishonesty.”

“For nearly 50 years, Biden has shown that even when he begins his words, empty swamp doublespeak,” Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts said in response to Biden’s speech, where the president accused supporters of Former President Donald Trump is one “An Assault on American Democracy.”

“It’s ironic that a man who claims he wants to ‘unify’ the country has spent so much of his political career, and certainly his presidency, trying to divide,” Roberts added.

“Tonight, he continued this divisive and dishonest policy, trying to turn Americans against each other,” Roberts continued. “It is time for all Americans to realize that our enemy is not our neighbor or our colleague, but the power-mad Washington elite that is growing out of our division.”

In his speech, Biden said he ran for president because he believed “we are in a war for the soul of this nation,” and he believes that is still true today.

According to Roberts, Biden was right about that statement but with an important caveat.

“Joe Biden got one thing right tonight—that we’re really at war for the soul of our nation,” Roberts said. “The problem is, he’s fighting on the wrong side.”

Roberts pointed to past comments from Biden that he said were divisive, including declaring the coronavirus pandemic an “unvaccinated epidemic,” while accusing Biden of divisive lies, such as calling the United States’ chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan an “extraordinary victory.” “

“If anyone is dangerous to the soul of this country and what America stands for in the story of human history, it’s Joe Biden and his enablers,” Roberts said. “That’s why Heritage continues to take offense every day, fighting against the extreme, destructive policies that the left is trying to choke down our throats. The fight will only get harder, but we hope to win.”

Biden’s speech Thursday night was widely criticized by conservatives, who accused the president of demagoguery and divisiveness.

“Tonight, Joe Biden insulted millions of Americans in a divisive and angry speech divorced from the reality of his political failures,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.