Exclusive: A new six-figure ad spree targeting vulnerable Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections has urged Americans to pressure lawmakers to oppose a revised version of President Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” social spending agenda.

The campaign, launched by Heritage Action, a conservative grassroots advocacy organization linked to the Heritage Foundation, is designed to flood voters in Democrats’ districts with social media, text messages, emails and other means of communication.

A Heritage Action spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the digital campaign, which is estimated to total more than $200,000, depends on whether the legislation ends up in Congress.

Among those targeted are Reps. Mickey Sherrill, DN.J., Rep. Tom Malinowski, DN.J., Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. Additionally, the campaign will spend to influence Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev.

Manchin said late last year that he was “no” to the $1.9 trillion version of Build Back Better, effectively stalling it in Congress.

However, in early 2022 the Biden administration began a second push to get the president’s signature legislation across the finish line. Manchin, who has said for months that the reconciliation package must reduce the deficit, has been in private talks with them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer DN.Y.

Now, Democrats hope that Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough will lead an evaluation of a new version of Build Back Better this week to make a decision about whether it works under stricter budget reconciliation rules.

Schumer prepared a final shot to pass the reconciliation bill as the summer session began

A special budget process called “reconciliation” allows Democrats to pass a bill with a simple majority vote to avoid a filibuster. The Senate is split 50/50, with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaker. It would be difficult to get 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster, which requires 60 votes. Reconciliation bills are essentially budgetary and cannot increase the national deficit over 10 years.

Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, told Fox News Digital: “From the beginning, Heritage Action has opposed reckless spending and has been on the wishlist for the so-called Build Back Better bill.

“Those who support this legislation must take responsibility for putting their own political interests ahead of the economic well-being of American families and businesses,” Anderson continued. “Heritage Action’s digital and grassroots campaign will target key US senators and representatives who can defeat this dangerous legislation.”

Biden said Congress could pass a new version of Build Back Better if broken down into a series of smaller bills.

He said in January: “I’m confident we can get the pieces — big chunks of the Build Back Better Act signed into law.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said last month that Biden would continue to have an open dialogue with senators and use his “bully pulpit” to call for action on the new Build Back Better and other key administration agenda items.

