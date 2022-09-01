Here’s why coach Mike McDaniel separates position groups in the Dolphins’ locker room

Miami Gardens, Fla. – When Mike McDaniel was on tour Dolphins‘ New facility, he made a mental note during his interview for the head coaching job.

“I wanted to grab that golden nugget,” McDaniel said.

What McDaniel noticed was that in Miami’s locker room, players were separated by position group. Quarterbacks there. Returning there. Defensive tackles there.

groups.

“If I want the players to be as close as possible, as invested in each other as possible, why do I need guys who sit next to each other to go to position meetings?” McDaniel said.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

A strong partnership:Todd Bowles is the right coach at the right time for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

McDaniel heard there was a historic divide between Miami’s offense and defense. McDaniel heard right.

After all, the Dolphins offense averaged the 25th best offense in the NFL over the last 10 years.

And during that time, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 21st in average.

It may not seem like an obvious difference, but Miami hasn’t had a good offense in a long time. And Miami also had incredibly good defenses from 1998-2004.

After Don Marino, it’s often a crime to hold this franchise back.

It doesn’t matter if it’s offensive guru Adam Gase or defensive guru Brian Flores. No one could hold both sides of the ball correctly at the same time.

And that’s a mission for McDaniel. That’s why his first move as coach was to change the dynamic of the locker room.

“The second time I got a job,” McDaniel said of what to do with Miami’s equipment manager. Some decisions about locker room placement are based on seniority and success.

More experienced players may have a locker with a corner position or an empty stall as a neighbor.

But, in general, McDaniel wanted to mix offensive linemen with defensive linemen and running backs with safeties.

McDaniel wanted to mix quarterbacks with linebackers and running backs with cornerbacks.

Finding a specific player in Miami’s vast and opulent locker room can make it a bit difficult for a reporter. But one advantage is that players will have less chance to listen to interviews of their peers.

Offensive linemen are always interested in the line of questioning from one reporter to another lineman. Linemen stick together. And they still can.

They sit in a pod in a corner of the locker room and discuss how many calories they’ll burn in one day and what kind of truck they’ll buy the next.

Conversations are more diverse about football and non-football issues. And McDaniel, who is very interested in psychology and team dynamics, is about that.

“Man, I’m glad you brought it up,” McDaniel told this reporter. “I’ve been waiting for you to keep the locker room open since the first week I’ve been here. I’ve been here the first week and I’ve been interviewing the coaches and the players have been coming up to me to introduce themselves, and I keep hearing this general, OK, offense versus defense. .”

Asked about it Thursday, some Dolphins players agreed. Partition was done.

McDaniel, Miami’s offensive play-caller, makes it a point to engage as many defensive players as he can. He was determined, and these were not his words, to not shy away from facing humans like Goss had once done.

In the middle of Miami’s locker room is a ping-pong table.

Think Brian Flores went for it?

We have seen a snapper play against a kicker.

We saw the quarterback play against the receiver.

But there is definitely offense vs. defense.

In one area of ​​the locker room Thursday, linebacker Sam Eguavone sat next to offensive lineman Liam Eichberg and kicker Jason Sanders.

“I already know what Elandon (Roberts) has seen in practice,” Eguavone said. “Better ask Liam what he saw.”

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson said he felt closer to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins because they had lockers nearby. Jackson said he asked Wilkins for tips.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa flanked his locker with Jaylen Waddle and safety Brandon Jones on the other.

Linebacker Jerome Baker sits between Myles Gaskin and offensive tackle Larnell Coleman.

“It’s a great way to get to know the guys better,” Baker said. “Like Miles here. I think that’s a good thing.”

Gaskin smiled. Look, the tone in Miami’s locker room in general has completely changed. Players are allowed to breathe and let loose. It is also encouraged.

It was notable Thursday that far fewer players buried their cellphones than the last time lockers were opened in 2019.

“Totally different,” agreed one player.

McDaniel is the biggest reason. He worries about everything and doesn’t worry too much about anything, at the same time.

He doesn’t sweat the small stuff. But he knows everything.

Locker room arrangement? Not small things, at all.

McDaniel’s decision was very deliberate.

“This is the first step I can take to facilitate better team camaraderie,” McDaniel said. “Let’s put the players strategically in the locker room. They spend a lot of time there.”

Joe Schad is a journalist Palm Beach Post USA Today is part of the Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Support our journalism. Subscribe today.