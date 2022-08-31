Here’s why Bubba Wallace is changing car numbers for the final 10 NASCAR races of the season

23XI Racing, since Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin joined the team, ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace’s team’s No. 23 are behind the wheel of a Toyota. He won his first career race with that car number Last fall at Talladega Superspeedway.

But for the NASCAR playoffs — this Sunday begins with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway — Another car of Wallace 23XI, no. 45 moving to Toyota.

Some quick background: Wallace in the The No. 23 car did not qualify as a driver for the 10-race playoffs. His companion, no. Kurt Busch, the regular driver of the 45 car, won a race at Kansas Speedway in May.

But Busch has been sidelined since July after a wreck at Pocono Raceway, and he’s still medically unable to race. Experiencing “concussion-like symptoms.” And He pulled himself out of the playoffs. In his absence, second-tier Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs filled in behind the wheel of the No. 45 car.

Although Busch will not be part of the postseason and his timeline for a return remains unclear, the No. 45 car is still eligible for the owners’ championship in the playoffs, while the No. 23 car is not.

So, instead of having Gibbs — who doesn’t currently race full-time in the Cup Series — the No. Continuing to compete in the 45, the 23XI opted to keep its more experienced driver in the car to compete for the owners’ title, The team announced Wednesday. The team said it was “the best chance for the highest possible finish at the end of the season”.

Wallace’s sponsors and his crew chief, Booty Barker, will remain the same for the final 10 races of the season – only the car number is changing.

“After consulting with NASCAR, we made this decision in the best interest of the entire organization and all of our employees whose hard work has helped us earn a spot in the playoffs for the Owners Championship.” team president Steve Lauletta said in a statement. “No. While the tie in the 45 car worked out great for us, we think Bubba’s experience at the upcoming playoff tracks and his recent momentum will give 23XI the best chance to maximize our points each weekend.

“We recognize that this is a unique opportunity in the Cup Series and we thank our employees and partners for standing with the team and supporting this decision.”

But the adjustment will last only for the rest of the season, after which Wallace – who recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the 23XI – is expected to return to the No. 23 car.

No. of 23XI. The 45 car is currently 12th in the owners’ standings, leading the no. 9 Hendrick Motorsports is 33 points behind Chevrolet.