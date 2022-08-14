New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Squirrels also feel heat.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public about several squirrels found sprawled, belly-down, on city grounds.

According to the department this condition is called “splotting”.

Squirrels don’t do this because they are hurt or sick.

“Don’t worry if you see a squirrel lying down like this; it’s OK,” NYC Parks wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9.

“On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splotching (stretching) on ​​cool surfaces to reduce body heat,” the department added.

“This is sometimes referred to as heat dumping.”

Twitter users responded to the agency’s tweet with photos and videos of squirrels at the base of picnic tables, benches and stone gates.

NYC’s average temperature for the week the tweet was posted was approximately 88.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The exact squirrel population of the city is unknown.

Yet the eastern gray squirrel is the most prevalent species.

According to National Geographic, a 2019 squirrel count conducted by The Explorers Club, an international field exploration and scientific inquiry organization, estimated that 2,373 squirrels lived in NYC’s iconic Central Park alone.

Squirrels aren’t the only animals that practice splotching.

Cool-down activities are performed by other mammals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, otters, and bears, to name a few.