Buying a used electric car will be cheaper for some shoppers in the near future, but not for all.

along with a Updated federal tax credit Scheme for new plug-in car purchases The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes the first credit for purchases of used electric cars.

It doesn’t go into effect until 2024 and won’t apply to most cars you find on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

The credit is only available for vehicles sold by a licensed dealer for $25,000 or less and in service for at least two years. It is valid only for first time resale from new vehicle.

The credit amount is $4,000 or 30%, whichever is less, and is maximum on vehicles costing less than $13,500, but income limits also apply and is half of the new electric car credit.

Single-filers are limited to $75,000 in gross annual income, heads of household $112,500 and couples $150,000.

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, which represents the used car dealer industry, told Fox News Digital that it doesn’t think the credit will benefit the used EV market much because of the restrictions.

“As per the rules laid down in the IRA, the parameters are very difficult for any consumer in search of a used EV,” the firm said.

“Our members serve all income levels, and for those families within the criteria for joint filing — mostly families with one, two or three children — the standard limits options for finding a used EV under $25,000 that’s two years old. It’s nearly impossible. This standard, though, is a good start. , leaving more questions than answers about how our dealers and the consumers we serve can receive these credits.”

Unlike the new car credit, used cars don’t have to comply with increasingly strict domestic manufacturing and material sourcing rules, which already disqualify all but 21 plug-in vehicles and give buyers a choice, Consumer Reports says.

“If you’re interested in an EV or plug-in hybrid and it qualifies for a tax credit today, don’t wait, because it might not qualify next year. But if you’re looking at a used EV, it might be worth the wait,” said Consumer Reports Auto Test Center Sr. Director Jake Fisher said.

Used car chain CarMax It didn’t say how the program would affect sales, but said it would support change.

“We are excited about the used EV tax credit included in the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law,” the company said.

“Over the past two years, CarMax has doubled retail sales of used electric and hybrid vehicles – making EVs one of our fastest-growing categories.”