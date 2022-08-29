New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New car transaction prices hit another record in August as tight supply offset strong demand for vehicles.

Shoppers are now Paying over $46,000According to JD Power, it’s not just the average manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Many dealers are adding “market adjustments” to cover their inventory shortfalls, which can run into the tens of thousands for the hottest models.

According to Consumer Reports, even mainstream brands like Kia and Hyundai are seeing some of their vehicles sell for more than 18% off, but the industry-wide average is closer to $700, Edmonds said.

Dealers also sometimes add accessories to cars in stock that cannot be removed, so it can be taken or left for interested buyers in the seller’s market.

According to Edmonds Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ronald Montoya, there are ways to avoid or at least minimize these types of markups.

First, make sure you know how to spot them. Dealers should post an addendum on cars showing any additional costs not on a traditional window sticker.

Along with market adjustment, safety systems, ceramic paint coatings, door edge guards and nitrogen-filled tires are things to look out for, which many experts advise are unnecessary for regular cars. This practice was first used in car racing because nitrogen better controls the temperatures in the tire under high pressure.

Montoya advises shopping for the same car without add-ons, even if he’s moving to another state. Even if you like the accessories, he notes, they can be more expensive if the dealer installs them than if you buy them after you buy the car.

But while it may be difficult to remove a dealer or cut price on accessories, a market adjustment is fair game for negotiation.

“Dealers don’t always expect people to pay the full markup, so if a vehicle you really want has a market adjustment, try to offer half that price,” says Montoya.

“The dealer may counterattack, but it’s a win-win for both parties — you save thousands of dollars and the dealership still sells the vehicle for more than MSRP.”

“Dealers don’t always expect people to pay full markup.”

For patient customers looking to avoid markups altogether, Montoya says your best bet is to order a vehicle from the factory instead of buying one off the lot.

You’ll want to get a purchase agreement to lock in the price if you can, because the dealer may try to add a markup after delivery if you don’t have a contract and then sell it to the next customer who wants to pay.