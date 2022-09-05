Here’s how the 2022 candidates are doing three months out from the midterm elections

Democrats have been significantly outpacing their Republican counterparts in midterm spending since January 1.

Some candidates spent millions on their races and still lost.

From go carts to Nespresso, not all candidates’ campaign spending is strictly political.

With a little more than two months Leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, 2022 congressional candidates are gearing up for the final phase of the campaign, hoping to solidify their base to make it to the polls in November.

That effort is not free.

Incumbents and challengers have spent millions of dollars in the midterm elections so far.