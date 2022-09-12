closer
Video

The world’s oldest RV is up for auction

Someone got a good deal on an old RV this past weekend.

Very old.

What is believed to be the oldest motorhome in existence has been auctioned by Bonhams in the UK for $75,000.

That’s about half the average price of a new Class A motorhome today, according to Camper Report.

The motorhome has a mail slot in the side door.

(Bonhams)

The Ford Model T-based vehicle was built in 1914 for the family that founded the Bentalls department store chain.

It has sleeping accommodation for four people.

(Bonhams)

It sleeps four and has a cast iron stove for heating and cooking, as well as a mail slot in the side door for longer stays.

A cast iron stove provides the heating and cooking surface.

(Bonhams)

The vehicle was abandoned for several decades before being restored in the 1970s with the help of a cabinet maker and remains in functional condition.

A 1914 Ford Model T-based vehicle was restored by a cabinetmaker in the 1970s.

(Bonhams)

Although it may seem like a relatively low price for such an unusual collection, the final bid on the 1914 vehicle was actually double the pre-sale estimate.

New York City entrepreneur and auto enthusiast Roland Conklin built a motor home complete with an array of modern luxuries in 1915.

(George Grantham Bain Collection)

Although not the first RV of its kind, it predates a vehicle built in the US in 1915 by Roland Conklin, which is often called the first motorhome and was also equipped with an ensuite bathroom.

The 1910 Pierce-Yarrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV.

(pierce-arrow)

Al Hesselbart, co-founder of the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum, told Fox News Digital that the 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV, although it wasn’t a full motorhome. The SUV-like vehicle has rear seats that fold down into a bed and portable cooking and toilet equipment stored under the front seats.

Gary Gastelu is the automotive editor for Fox News Digital.