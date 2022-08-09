type here...
Here’s how a young First Nations clean water activist is captivating a global audience

(CNN)Seventeen-year-old Canadian indigenous rights activist and designated “water protector” Autumn Peltier is empowering young people to protect the environment. As Chief Water Commissioner of the Anishinaabek Nation, she has spent nearly half her life speaking to organizations including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum about the importance of clean water.

Peltier, who grew up in Wiikwemkoong First Nation On Manitoulin Island, Ontario, first recognized the need for water advocacy at just eight years old. When she visited the neighboring local community, she found that they could not drink their tap water because of the pollution. That is where her career as an activist started.

“I believe that no matter what race or color, (or) how rich we are, everyone deserves clean drinking water,” she says. “You don’t have to be indigenous to respect (water) or raise awareness for it.”
    12 years old, Peltier made headlines Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been criticized for failing to implement policies that protect clean water. Since then, she has spoken to world leaders at the UN General Assembly and the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit. She was also nominated three times for the International Children’s Peace Prize.
      “You don’t expect a child or a young person to talk about world issues or political issues,” says Peltier. “That’s why it’s so powerful — because that’s how we know something is wrong.”
      Watch the video above to discover how Peltier is elevating the central role of water in Indigenous communities.

