Feeding children a good breakfast before a busy school day can be a challenge for many families.

Yet doctors, nutritionists and many other experts insist that a good first-day meal is crucial not only for health — but also for focus and learning.

Healthy snacks are also an important part of a child’s day.

As this year’s back-to-school season begins, Diane Hendricks, chef and nutritionist, shares smart tips for good morning health on Saturday, August 20 on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

She is also the host of the streaming show “Fresh to Frozen and Back”.

“For breakfast, muffins and pancakes are always great.”

But instead of spending time making them in the morning when every minute counts, she advises moms, dads and caregivers to make them ahead of time in “large batches” — and then freeze them, she said.

Then microwave them “so easy to take them out and defrost”.

Also, “you can put them in the toaster,” she says.

It “works wonderfully.”

Everyone loves parfaits, for grab-and-go — “My kids love them.”

She also mentioned the benefits of the Just Crack an Egg product.

“It’s fresh, it’s real — and it’s delicious.”

It takes just 90 seconds to prepare from the refrigerator to the microwave.

She also mentions apples and nuts, a quick, healthy meal if the morning is really crunching.

“My go-to,” she says, when she or her kids are running late in the morning, “is some nuts and apples.”

She calls Wyman’s frozen fruit and yogurt cups a smart, healthy choice — they’re “better than ice cream.”

Diane Hendricks serves on the advisory board for the American Vegetarian Association, the Hudson County Community College Culinary Arts Institute and the Culinary Council for Chefs Society, according to her website.

She was based on the New Jersey shore.

