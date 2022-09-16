Here are the breakthrough films that premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

toggle signature Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Harry Styles with a bag. Taylor Swift in gold. Steven Spielberg’s song about loving his late parents. After two years in the dark, with closed theaters and studio existential struggles, Toronto International Film Festival returned this week with a blockbuster, largely debunked edition.

Structured as a sprawling community festival with industry meetups and critic-led hype, Toronto has become the lead host for the annual awards season, where commerce and the arts converge. However, this year, unlike the smaller, idiosyncratic and independent cinema that paved the way through Covid, it was the Hollywood studios and celebrity entourage that brought the march back to sold-out theaters.

Glass Bow: Mystery of Knives, woman kingand the first gay theatrical rom-com by a major studio Bros debuted on the international stage in Toronto with a full cast and an enthusiastic audience response. Jordan Peele Presents IMAX Special nope along with cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema to help Universal launch an Oscar campaign for his summer extravaganza.

La La Land Director Damien Chazelle took a break from the editing room to unveil the fever dream trailer for his 1920s Hollywood epic. Babylon. But nothing has changed energy and excitement this year quite like Steven Spielberg’s debut in Toronto with Fabelmans: A brooding and deeply personal film about his parents’ divorce and his film career as an indispensable path to catharsis.



Spielberg was not alone in his heartfelt ode to a medium faced with a fragile and uncertain future. Hollywood and cinemas themselves are starring in several films of this year’s awards season in what sometimes feels like a collective industrial campaign to push for cinemas to be considered endangered sacred sites.

After the Bond films, Sam Mendes returned to his theatrical roots. Empire of Light, a portrait of a cinema manager in 1980s England, played by Olivia Colman. The director brought together cinematographer Roger Deakins and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to create a powerful, widescreen portrait of mental health, friendship, and cinema’s ability to inspire and heal.



Current viewing trends may prove otherwise, but on-screen studio images were big, ambitious, and well-received examples of Hollywood polish.

While the festival is pushing for a triumphant return to the red carpet and big screen projection, certain fundamental shifts in film production and distribution cannot be ignored. Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime streamers have had some of the biggest parties this year, arriving in Toronto with a roster of spectacular documentaries and feature films – from Harry Styles as a secretive English cop at Amazon. My policeman to an unusual new documentary about Sidney Poitier called Sydney produced by Oprah Winfrey for Apple.



YouTube



But the biggest upheaval, of course, was the new Netflix project. Get the knives movie, glass bow in which Daniel Craig returns as DI Benoit Blanc and an ensemble of would-be assassins including Kate Hudson, Ed Norton and Janelle Monáe. It remains unclear if the film will receive an extended run ahead of its Netflix premiere, but it is bound to be one of the streamer’s biggest international hits when it debuts on December 23.

For moviegoers aiming for more serious fall entertainment, some of this year’s winter dramas have returned to classic awards season themes – war, political exile, repressed desires and unresolved memories. Several mental health portraits have been added in this post-Covid edition, including dam with Jennifer Lawrence as a returning Afghan war veteran with invisible wounds, and Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman as the parents of a depressed teenage son in Son French director Florian Zeller.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras arrived in Toronto just after receiving this year’s top prize at the Venice Film Festival for her film. All beauty and bloodshed. It follows renowned photographer Nan Goldin’s campaign against the Sackler family’s institutional relationship with art museums, and is an intimate portrait of opioid addiction and corporate abuse. It’s provocative and powerful, and it’s sure to lay claim to being the best of the year.

However, unlike all of my previous festivals, this year seems to have had less focus on award season prediction and reasoned predictions. This was evident in Monday night’s parallel coverage of the Emmy Awards, when several critics took time off screenings to write scathing reviews of the TV show and the cultural significance of the Emmy Awards.



As for the Oscars, the ongoing stories of racial isolation, plummeting ratings – not to mention this year’s slap in the face – have hurt the Oscars as a unifying brand and the pinnacle of the film festival season. In conversations and coverage, there was less focus on likely leaders and the inevitable best pictures. Instead, there was widespread excitement for a wide-ranging and high-quality season of new films across genres and cultures. Strange Desire in Pakistan’s first international breakthrough film Joyland debuted alongside biting social satire and winner of the Palme d’Or Triangle of sadness from Swedish director Ruben Östlund.

Above all, there was the cautious hope that widescreen human-scale storytelling could withstand the onslaught of TV dragons and endless superhero sequels. Based on Toronto’s annual empires of light, this fall will be a celebration of opportunity.