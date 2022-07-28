Here are some of the prisoner exchanges that freed Americans

The prospect of the United States trading basketball star Britney Greener and Paul Whelan, a former Marine, for a Russian prisoner of war is reminiscent of Washington’s dangerous deals with Moscow and its allies during and after the Cold War.

Experts say such a deal could be the only way to freedom for Mr Whelan and Ms Greener, a two-time Olympian who plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

What you need to know about the detention of Britney Griner in Russia Map 1 of 5 Why did she end up in Russia? Griner was in Russia playing for the international team during the WNBA offseason. League players often trade vacations for overseas competitions for many reasons, but money is often the biggest motivation.

If there is an exchange of prisoners, they will join a long line of Americans abducted or arrested abroad, whose release underscored the delicate task of negotiating with warring nations.