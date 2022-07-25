type here...
Here are 4 special moments from the World Championships in Oregon.

Noah Lyles celebrates winning the men’s 200m and testing his record at the World Championships in Athletics at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Noah Lyles celebrates winning the men’s 200m and testing his record at the World Championships in Athletics at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, Oregon broke records and created a new athletics legacy, where elite athletes met in front of thousands of fans. Team USA finished with 33 medals, including 13 golds, the most in the history of the competition.

It was the first time the World Championships had been hosted in the US, and the atmosphere made it the most colorful international athletics event in years since fans were barred from the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Even before the pandemic hit, the 2019 Doha Championships were drawn especially small crowds.

Many athletes fed on the excitement of the fans by setting record highs at Hayward Field, the mecca of athletics in Eugene.

Here is a selection of moments that stood out over the 10 days of the championships:
Sydney McLaughlin of the USA is recovering from her victory in the women’s 400m hurdles final at the World Championships in Athletics on Friday.

Sydney McLaughlin of the USA is recovering from her victory in the women’s 400m hurdles final at the World Championships in Athletics on Friday.

Sidney McLaughlin erases (another) world record

The 22-year-old McLaughlin broke her own world record again, striking with her speed and technical prowess in the 400m hurdles. On Friday, she won in 50.68 seconds, dropping her record by 0.73 seconds.

“The timing is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster” McLaughlin said.

“It was absolutely unrealistic for my family to be in the stands,” she said. “I never had them together in the same place. So that was so big for me. After Tokyo, when there was nobody, it was like redemption.”

McLaughlin crossed the finish line well ahead of runner-up Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Third place went to reigning world champion Delilah Muhammad, the US silver medalist at the Tokyo Games and the previous world record holder in that event.

Noah Lyles breaks Michael Johnson’s US record

Lyles, 25, won his long-awaited bout with 18-year-old phenom Herrion Knighton in the 200m, but his real opponent was Michael Johnson, who set a US record of 19.32 in 1996.

Lyles finished so far ahead of everyone else in the final that after crossing the finish line, he turned and looked at his watch, which initially said he had tied with Johnson. When the official time of 7:31 p.m. was announced, Lyles, his family and the stadium were celebrating wildly.

This was followed by a special moment when Johnson, who was present as part of a BBC report, came down to personally congratulate Lyles. The record was set in the summer before Liles was born.

Jake Whiteman wins world gold and his father acts as race announcer

British middle-distance runner Jake Wightman made a huge breakthrough in the men’s 1500 meters, a victory recounted by Wightman’s father, who happened to be the stadium announcer.

Wightman, intending to improve on his 10th place at the Tokyo Olympics, bided his time before passing the reigning Olympic and world champions on the final lap, driving the crowd into a frenzy as he crossed the line ahead of Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

“This is my son” said Jeff Wightmanwho also trains Jake, “and he’s a world champion!”

Allison Felix ended her championship career with a record 20 medals.

Felix, 36, was already the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete when she announced she would retire after the 2022 season. She has also won more world championship medals and more gold than any other athlete.

Her 19th medal, bronze, came in the 4x400m mixed team relay. And that seemed to be all for Felix, who had abandoned Eugene. But she later flew back after her trainers called Felix (who was already enjoying hot wings and root beer float) to ask if she could help the women’s 4×400 team reach the final.

She put in a strong run in the preliminary round, leading the team to the then-dominated final on Sunday, giving Felix her 14th gold and 20th medal overall.

Felix, who has also won 11 Olympic medals, has made it her mission to support female athletes who need help paying for childcare so they can continue their athletic career.

