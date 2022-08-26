New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Although herbal supplements are very popular today, they may not be right for everyone.

And they have warnings from doctors and nutritionists.

Attractively packaged and promising a world of health benefits, many herbal supplements on the market are too powerful, say doctors and nutritionists — and should be taken with caution and medical advice.

Preventive Medicine reports that Americans spend $35 billion a year on herbal supplements, vitamins and minerals.

A cautionary case: Lori McClintock, 61, wife of California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, died in December after suffering “adverse effects” from taking a white mulberry leaf herbal supplement, a Sacramento County coroner’s report found.

According to reports, the specific cause of death was listed as “dehydration due to gastroenteritis due to adverse effects of consuming white mulberry leaf.”

Lori McClintock was “unresponsive in the residence locked by her husband” — and the day before her death, “she had complaints of abdominal pain,” the coroner’s report said.

No suspicious circumstances were found.

People “commonly use white mulberry for diabetes,” as WebMd.com points out.

It is also used for high cholesterol and high blood pressure, the common cold and many other conditions, they say, “but there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses.”

Medical experts weigh in on whether people should take over-the-counter herbal remedies and supplements — and if they do, what precautions they should take.

“There’s not a lot of research to back up herbal supplements,” Jenny Champion, a registered dietitian and personal trainer in Red Bank, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital via email.

“If you’re going to put something into your body daily and in moderate doses, it’s imperative to have solid research to support its health claims,” ​​she added.

“Always talk to your doctor before trying herbal supplements.”

“Everything you eat or drink” can’t be processed by “your body’s filter — your liver,” she says, adding that if you’re “constantly overloading with supplements,” you could actually be doing your body more harm than good.

Champion also says that herbs can interfere with some medications by “increasing or decreasing the effectiveness of your prescription.”

Either way, she continued, “The results can be fatal. Always talk to your doctor about herbal supplements before trying them.”

Dr. Taylor Arnold Gilbert, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Arizona, shares information on his website GrowingIntuitiveEaters.com.

When considering supplements, “it’s best to use a trusted brand that conducts third-party testing and adheres to good manufacturing practices (known as GMPs),” she told Fox News Digital via email.

She continued, “Studies examining the purity of herbal supplements often find that they are mislabeled or contain ingredients that are not on the label.”

Arnold notes that “many supplements interfere with medications or are contraindicated in certain medical conditions,” recommending that people “always talk to your doctor if you’re taking any herbal supplements.”

“There are very limited safety data about herbal supplements in pregnancy and children,” she cautioned, advising the public to “take extra care in this population — or avoid altogether.”

She added, “The placebo effect is very powerful and applies to everyone. It plays a role in many supplements, not just herbs.”