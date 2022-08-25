Her work permit expired on the day it was issued, leaving this applicant hopeless.

A refugee claimant who fled the Ethiopian civil war says she is outraged by Immigration Canada’s stupid mistake in her work permit, which left her unable to work, study or receive proper health care as she waited for her refugee for more than 16 months. case to move forward.

Eden Zebene has been living in Ottawa since she fled Ethiopia in February 2021. A 23-year-old woman is waiting for her case to be reviewed by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada – the last step before becoming a protected person and applying for permanent residence (PR).

“I was very depressed… because I have nothing to do here. I always stay at home. I can’t learn or I can’t [work],” she said.

“I want to change myself. Own life”.

After 16 months of petitioning Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to move her case forward by phone, email, in person, and through her attorney, Zebene was interviewed for eligibility in late July, a step applicants must complete in order to obtain a work and study permit.

While she still didn’t have her study permit, she finally got her work permit this month, which gave her a glimmer of hope – only to find out it expired the same day it was issued: August 6, 2022 .

“I feel very disappointed. I was very humiliated. I thought no one cared about me in this country,” Zebene said, flustered. She described the serious mental health consequences of the IRCC’s delays and the error in her case.

“I cried a lot.”

The CBC reached out to Immigration Canada on Tuesday for comment on the Zebene situation and received no response by the deadline.

Zebene received her work permit this month. This copy she is holding shows that it was released on August 6, 2022 and will expire on the same day. (Buntola Nou/CBC)

Zebene said her family had been brutally attacked in the Oromiya region of Ethiopia and said her family home and business had been burned down. She was detained, beaten, abused, harassed and sexually abused by Ethiopian security forces because of her Amharic ethnicity and alleged political background, she said in a statement to the IRCC.

Regions in northern Ethiopia have been involved in the conflict since the start of the civil war in November 2020, when all sides were accused of atrocities. While no official government figures exist, it is estimated that thousands of Amharis were killed and millions displaced.

“I feared for my life,” Zebene said. “If I return, I will be mistreated, detained, killed, tortured.”

Zebene shared a video of her family’s house and business that burned down. These are some screenshots from this video. (Presented by Eden Zebene)

Now she’s safe in Canada, she dreams of studying computer science at the University of Ottawa and working part-time, but without valid permits and a social security number, she can’t do it.

She is also pregnant and had health issues a few months ago, but was only able to access basic health care at the New Arrivals Clinic under her temporary federal health insurance as she waits to become eligible for the Health Plan Ontario.

Zebene tried several times to contact IRCC to correct a recent error in her work permit, but to no avail.

“I am young and I think I can do a lot for this country and for myself,” she said. “Please do something and help me.”

Zebene says she has experienced physical and sexual abuse in Ethiopia. She holds a copy of her work permit in front of the IRCC office in Ottawa. She sent back the original in the hope that the government would quickly fix the bug so it could work. (Buntola Nou/CBC)

“All her dreams… fell apart”: Husband

Tizazu Yamitu said that it was hard for him to watch his wife struggle.

“It was [a] very traumatic experience,” he said. “This bureaucratic process drained her energy and motivation… You know, all her dreams just fell apart before her eyes.”

He wonders how such a “trivial mistake” could be made in an important document.

Yamitu, who also claimed refugee status in 2017, asks the IRCC to properly train its staff so that mistakes can be corrected quickly and immigration officials show empathy for applicants.

“They have to think they’re deciding someone’s fate, you know?” he said. “It’s completely unimaginable to think that such mistakes could happen.”

Not knowing when the Refugee Board hearing will take place, Yamitu asks the IRCC to expedite his application for spousal sponsorship for Zebene, which they filed two months ago. This is another path the couple took in their search for Zebene’s permanent residence.

Zebene (left) and her husband Tizazu Yamitu. Yamitu also claimed refugee status in 2017. He says that watching his wife wait so long for her case to be heard is excruciating. (Presented by Eden Zebene)

Longest wait for a refugee lawyer ever seen

Refugee lawyer Zebene Teklemaichel Sahlemiam said her 16-month wait for an eligibility interview is the longest he has ever seen among his clients.

“This is not normal,” he said.

Sahlemariam said he does recommend that his Ottawa clients change their address to Toronto if possible to avoid delays.

“In fact, this often happens to my clients in Ottawa,” said the Toronto lawyer. “It was overly delayed.”

Sahlemariam also never saw the IRCC expire someone’s work permit on the same day it was issued; but a week before he heard about Zebene’s expired permit, he saw an email from another lawyer whose client was experiencing something similar.

“Such a technical failure can happen. It doesn’t surprise me,” he said, adding that it should be easy for the IRCC to fix.

“What I’m seriously concerned about is the time it took for her to get that work permit.”

WATCH | The lawyer says that he is worried about the long wait for the client: Refugee claimant forced to rely on social assistance due to delayed work permit, lawyer says Duration 1:27 Eden Zebene, an Ethiopian refugee claimant, finally received her work permit after an 18-month delay, only to find that it had expired the same day it was issued. Her lawyer, Teklemike Sahlemiam, says many of his other clients are also experiencing delays.

Sahlemariam, who is also Ethiopian, said what Zebene experienced in her home country was traumatic and he is stunned as to why her case has taken so long to move forward as there is strong documentation of her persecution in Ethiopia.

“She wanted to be productive, give back to society, pay taxes, but she was forced to rely on social assistance because of problems beyond her control,” he said.