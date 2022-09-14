Her sister was killed in an explosion at a Birmingham church. New book tells their story

Enlarge this image toggle signature Taylor Jennings-Brown/NPR

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – 16th With a blue neon sign, spectacular stained glass windows and imposing twin bell towers, the outdoor Baptist church is a cult attraction. It was here that on September 15, 1963, a Ku Klux Klan bomb killed four black girls.

Near the far corner of the building is a grave-like stone engraved with the names of the victims – Addie Mae Collins, Carol Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair.

“She was the youngest of the four,” says Sister Denise, Lisa McNair, standing outside the church just weeks before the 59th anniversary of the attack. “She was 11. And the other four girls were 14, just starting their first year of high school.”

In new memoirs entitled, Dear Denise: Letters to a Sister I Never Knew, McNair recalls growing up in newly integrated Birmingham after the infamous bombing that killed her sister.

“The sermon that was supposed to be on that day was called Love That Forgives,” McNair says. “A sermon that the priest never delivered.”



Birmingham church bombing seen as turning point

McNair points to the spot where the Klans planted dynamite under the stairs before Youth Sunday. She says the girls were freshening up between Sunday school and worship when the bomb went off.

“They had just come out of the women’s room and were standing near this window,” says McNair. “That’s where they got their full influence.”

The crime brought worldwide attention to the violent resistance to equal rights in the American South and spurred support for the Civil Rights Act.

“The innocent blood of these little girls may well serve as a redemptive force,” the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. said at a memorial service in 1963, calling the explosion a turning point.

McNair did not hear this historic eulogy. And she never met her sister Denise. Lisa was born a year after the bombing, her family still grieving.

AT Dear Denise, McNair, now 57 years old, imagines what it would be like to have a relationship with his older sister.

“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know about you and how you died… this is my first and oldest memory. It’s a strange feeling to have a sister who died before you were born, especially in such a tragic and public way, and that feeling has been and always will be a part of who I am. Your death has placed all of us, mom, dad, Kim and me, at the surreal center of history.”

McNair says she always wanted to write a book about growing up in the shadow of the bombings, but she never knew where to start. A friend recommended letters to Denise, and stories began to flow, along with a deeper connection with her sister.

“It just worked really well,” she says. “Sometimes I thought: “Boy, I would really like to talk to you live.” ”

The book is both a personal look at how the McNair family has survived, and a broader look at the ongoing fight against racism in Birmingham. The city was known during the civil rights era as “Bombingham” due to the Ku Klux Klan’s brutal terror against black activists.

Obituaries The last living parent of a child who died in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing has died.

code switch Remembering Dynamite Hill in Birmingham

McNair tells Denise about the birth of their younger sister Kimberly and how their father, Chris McNair, became one of the first black legislators elected to the Alabama legislature after Reconstruction. There are sad and vivid memories of her mother crying at Denise’s grave as the family visited the cemetery year after year. And Lisa’s experience as one of the first generation of black students attending integrated schools, as a beneficiary of the change brought about by her family’s tragedy.



Finding Sisterhood Through Shared Pain

She also writes about a woman she has been involved with over the years who will help fill the void of losing her older sister. This is Rina Evers-Everett., daughter of Medgar and Myrley Evers-Williams. Her father, Medgar, was a Mississippi civil rights leader who was killed by a Ku Klux Klansman in his driveway in Jackson just three months before the Birmingham church bombing.

Evers-Everett says her relationship with McNair is special.

“We call each other sisters,” says Evers-Everett, chief executive Medgar and Mirley Evers Institute.

She recalls that when they first met at a civil rights memorial in 1989, she told McNair that her middle name was Denise, like her late sister Lisa.

“And we bonded, talking about the pain of losing a loved one so tragically, so brutally at the hands of hate,” Evers-Everett says. “And talk about what it’s like to live in an aquarium with that.”

Bilateral ‘Legacy of pain’: Birmingham church bomber denied parole

And live for years without justice. It took decades before convictions were handed down for both crimes.

“There was a sort of culture of silence,” McNair says. “People haven’t talked about it for years.”

Her book describes the lingering trauma in Birmingham because of this.

“Collective, untreated, undiagnosed trauma,” she says. “Everyone went to work or school on Monday like nothing happened… because you knew, as an African American at the time, you really didn’t have the right to vote. No one was going to prosecute a white man for killing a Black man. So you just moved on and handed it over to Jesus and got on with your life.”



The Search for Identity in Newly Integrated America

Meanwhile, McNair struggled to find her identity in a changing country—the main theme of her book. McNair says that after the bombing, her parents enrolled her in a mostly white private school, and she ended up in two different worlds without a textbook.

“I’m just paving the way, against my will, for what the next phase of America should look like,” says McNair.

But she says she went to hell for it.

“Because I don’t look, I don’t sound, I don’t act like black people usually do,” she says. “I was made to feel like I didn’t fit in and wasn’t black enough.”

Evers-Everett says it took courage to write honestly about it.

“I applaud her for being rough and real,” she says.

She hopes McNair’s memoir will open up a dialogue about what acceptance of all humanity really looks like.

“Do you accept me because of my skin color? You do not accept me because of this at first sight? she asks. “This is a tragedy of short-sighted hatred.”

Beyond 16th Street Baptist Church, McNair notes that tour buses now bring pilgrims here as part of Birmingham National Civil Rights Monument.

She says she wants people to feel “the weight of the hatred and pain that people have felt” here.

“This is American history and all Americans should come and see where some people have shown hatred so far,” McNair says. “There is a lot of hatred in our country right now and they think it’s okay and that’s okay. But this is what hate looks like when it just gets out of control.”

McNair says it should come as a caution in today’s polarized climate, which she fears could lead to renewed racial violence.